Tesco Italian Blend Ground Coffee 454G

A Strong and Smooth Coffee.
I bought this to use in my Dualit 3 in1 coffee machine as I have found it so hard to find pods that will fit. It makes the most gorgeous Americano type coffee which is my fave. The flavour is strong and smooth and this coffee will now be a regular on my shopping list. Plus the price is reasonable too.
This is the best Italian style ground coffee that
This is the best Italian style ground coffee that I've come across in the UK. I am used to travelling in Italy, and this tastes like the real thing. I strongly recommend it if you like a high roast, fruity, chocolatey cup of coffee. Buonissimo!
excellent value often mistaken for a more expensive coffee
Will buy it all the time sometimes it is not available. Note I have bought other coffees