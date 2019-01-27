By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Soya Longlife Chocolate Shakes 3X250ml

5(1)Write a review
Alpro Soya Longlife Chocolate Shakes 3X250ml
£ 1.50
£2.00/litre
Each 250 ml serving contains:
  • Energy643 kJ 153 kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.5 g
    6%
  • Saturates1.0 g
    5%
  • Sugars19 g
    21%
  • Salt0.35 g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257 kJ / 61 kcal

Product Description

  • Soya drink, chocolate flavour, with added calcium and vitamins.
  • #alpro
  • We have three words to say about Alpro® Chocolate flavoured soya drink.
  • Go. Right. Ahead.
  • So yes, grab a perfectly chilled drink and enjoy the rich chocolatey taste.
  • Just because you can.
  • Alpro Soya Chocolate Drink gives you a new way to enjoy the taste of chocolate! Full of soya goodness while combined with the luxurious flavour of the finest cocoa beans - that's what we call a match made in chocolately heaven! 100% plant based and a great source of protein while naturally low in saturated fats. Perfect size for lunch boxes or on the go
  • All plant, deliciously divine
  • Source of calcium & vit. B2, D
  • Rich in plant protein
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • For people and planet
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Free from colours & preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 750ml
Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (7%)), Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa (1.5%), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Flavouring, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Vitamins (B2, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

Net Contents

3 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 257 kJ / 61 kcal
Fat 1.8 g
of which Saturates 0.4 g
Carbohydrate 7.9 g
of which Sugars 7.6 g
Fibre 0.9 g
Protein 3.1 g
Salt 0.14 g
D 0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Chocolate milk

5 stars

This has enough chocolate flavour to mask the soya. In the summer I store it in the fridge but it can also be kept in a cool cupboard. A useful alternative to fruit drinks.

