Baron Herzog Chenin Blanc 750Ml

Baron Herzog Chenin Blanc 750Ml
£ 10.50
£10.50/75cl

Product Description

  • Chenin Blanc - White American Wine
  • Crisp and richly textured, with lush aromas of nectarine and pineapple. Baron Herzog Chenin Blanc is well rounded on the palate with hints of ginger in a lasting finish. Enjoy this wine chilled with spicy dishes, poultry or as an aperitif.
  • Since 1985, Baron Herzog has set a standard for quality California winemaking. Within this bottle rests a heritage of excellence spanning nine generations, and craftsmanship fit for royalty.
  • Wine of U.S.A.
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp and richly textured, with lush aromas of nectarine and pineapple. Baron Herzog Chenin Blanc is well rounded on the palate with hints of ginger in a lasting finish

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Herzog Wine Cellars

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Joe Hurliman

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chenin Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Select grapes produced specifically for Herzog wines are chosen from vineyards in California's most regarded appellations. Grown under careful watch, only the best fruits are harvested and brought to the winery. From here, Joe Hurliman searches out inspiring blends of aroma, flavours and colours, refined by the winery into masterful creations enjoyed across the globe.

History

  • The Baron Herzog brand is known for outstanding variety and value. With a history of reliable quality dating back to 1985, the Baron Herzog wines offer something for every palate.

Regional Information

  • Nestled within the strawberry fields and farm rows of Oxnard, California lies Herzog Wine Cellars. Here, under the watchful eye of head winemaker Joe Hurliman, the winery combines the artisan craft of premium California winemaking with the deliberation and unyielding standard of kosher supervision and Herzog family's heritage of perfection.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Baron Herzog Wine Cellars Co.,
  • Oxnard,
  • Ventura County,
  • California,
  • U.S.A.

Importer address

  • Kedem Europe Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Kedem Europe Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kedem Europe Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

