Kedem Kiddush Wine 750Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Kiddush - Red American Wine
  • Under the strict supervision of the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America
  • Wine of USA
  • Kosher - P
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Kedem Traditional Kiddush Wine is a must have sacramental wine. Sweet and heavy with fruit flavours.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Kedem Winery

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Michael Herzog

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Kedem wines are produced using carefully selected grapes grown in some of New York State's finest vineyards. Kedem wine comes from New York Concord grapes. Produced under the strict supervision of the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America.

History

  • The Herzog family trace their winemaking origins back to Philip Herzog, who made wine in Slovakia for the Austro-Hungarian court more than a century ago. Philip's wines were so appreciated by Emperor Franz-Josef, that the emperor made Philip a baron. Eugene brought the family to New York in 1948 after the Holocaust. He found a job at a small kosher winery and made sweet, Concord-grape wines. By 1958 Eugene and his sons all worked at the winery. They called their new product Kedem.

Regional Information

  • Located in Marlboro, NY, Kedem Winery sits on 35 acres of land nestled in New York's historic Hudson Valley.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on:

Produce of

Wine of USA

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Royal Wine Corp.,
  • Bayonne,
  • N.J.,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Kedem Europe Ltd,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Kedem Europe Ltd,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kedem Europe Ltd,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ,
  • UK.
  • www.kedemeurope.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

If you see it , buy it while you can.

5 stars

A lovely fruity wine sadly not on sale all year round. It is a Passover wine but would be great to be available all year long.

