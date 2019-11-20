Pandora Pickled Eggs 510G

Product Description
- Hard boiled eggs pickled in distilled malt vinegar
- Our pickled eggs are delicious served with a ploughman's lunch or as an accompaniment to fish and chips.
- Pickled in distilled malt vinegar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Ingredients
Hard Boiled Eggs, Distilled Barley Malt Vinegar, Water, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 6 weeks. Best before end: See cap
Recycling info
Cap. Metal - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Greencore Grocery,
- Barlby Road,
- Selby,
- YO8 5BJ.
Drained weight
280g
Net Contents
510g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(drained) per 100g
|(drained) per egg (approx. 55g)
|Energy
|596kJ
|328kJ
|143kcal
|79kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|4.4g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|1.6g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|14.5g
|8.0g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.22g
