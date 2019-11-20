By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pandora Pickled Eggs 510G

Pandora Pickled Eggs 510G
£ 2.80
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Hard boiled eggs pickled in distilled malt vinegar
  • Our pickled eggs are delicious served with a ploughman's lunch or as an accompaniment to fish and chips.
  • Pickled in distilled malt vinegar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Hard Boiled Eggs, Distilled Barley Malt Vinegar, Water, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 6 weeks. Best before end: See cap

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Greencore Grocery,
  • Barlby Road,
  • Selby,
  • YO8 5BJ.

Return to

Drained weight

280g

Net Contents

510g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) per 100g(drained) per egg (approx. 55g)
Energy 596kJ328kJ143kcal79kcal
Fat 8.0g4.4g
of which saturates 2.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate 2.9g1.6g
of which sugars 0.1g0.1g
Fibre 0.5g0.3g
Protein 14.5g8.0g
Salt 0.40g0.22g

