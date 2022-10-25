We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Harpic Active Fresh Pine Toilet Cleaner Gel 750ml

Harpic Active Fresh Pine Toilet Cleaner Gel 750ml

5(7)
Write a review

£1.30

£1.73/litre

Harpic Active Fresh Pine Toilet Cleaner Gel 750ml
Harpic Active Fresh Pine 750ml
Kills 99.9% of BacteriaRemoves 100% LimescaleFresh Pine Fragrance which lasts for hours
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Per 100 g of product contains 0.29 g alkyl (C12-16) dimethylbenzyl ammonium chloride (ADBAC). Contains <5% non-ionic surfactants, disinfectants, perfumes.

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for use: We recommend you wear gloves while you disinfect and clean your toilet. 1. Lift up the toilet seat and carefully direct the nozzle under the toilet rim. 2. Squeeze and apply slowly all around the inside of the bowl, allowing enough liquid to cover the bowl completely. 3. For optimum cleaning results, leave for 10 minutes, brush and flush. 4. To disinfect, leave for 60 minutes, brush and flush.

View all Bleach & Toilet Cleaner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here