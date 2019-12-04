By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Cheerios Cereal 600G

5(965)Write a review
£ 3.30
£0.55/100g
Per portion 30g
  • Energy481kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars5g
    6%
  • Salt0.25g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1603kJ

Product Description

  • Fortified Mixed Whole Grain Sweetened Cereal Os
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • For more info... nestlecereals.co.uk
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 81.3g of Whole Grain.
  • We guarantee every Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
  • Whole grain
  • Fibre from 5 whole grains, oats, wheat, barley, corn and rice
  • Source of vitamin D and calcium
  • With 9 vitamins and minerals
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 600g
  • Source of calcium
  • Source of vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Oat Flour (29.6%), Whole Grain Wheat (29.6%), Whole Grain Barley Flour (17.9%), Whole Grain Corn Flour (2.1%), Whole Grain Rice Flour (2.1%)), Partially Inverted Brown Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium, Vitamin C, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Colours: Annatto, Carotene, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant: Tocopherols

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested portion size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items:
  • 125ml Milk
  • A glass of water
  • Fresh fruit 1 of 5-a-day

Number of uses

20 servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • We'd love to hear your comments about Nestlé cereals, so please let us know what you think, we always appreciate hearing from you. If you are unhappy with your purchase, please return to: Freepost Nestlé UK Consumer Services.
  • Phone 00800 0789 0789
  • Phone lines are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving with 125ml semi-skimmed milkRI - Reference Intake for Adults* Reference IntakeRI - Reference Intake for Adults* A 30g serving provides
Energy1603kJ735kJ8400kJ481kJ
-380kcal174kcal2000kcal114kcal
Fat4.2g3.3g70g1.3g
of which saturates0.9g1.4g20g0.3g
Carbohydrate72g28g
of which sugars18g11g90g5g
Fibre8.9g2.7g
Protein9.4g7.1g
Salt0.84g0.40g6g0.25g
Vitamins and Minerals %RI* %RI*
Vitamin D2.5µg 50%0.79µg 16%
Vitamin C40mg 50%14mg 18%
Riboflavin0.94mg 67%0.51mg 37%
Niacin12mg 73%3.6mg 23%
Vitamin B60.96mg 69%0.35mg 25%
Folic Acid190µg 95%61.6µg 31%
Pantothenic Acid3.4mg 57%1.5mg 25%
Calcium525mg 66%309mg 39%
Iron13mg 89%3.8mg 27%
* Reference Intake (RI)----
A 30g serving of Nestlé Multigrain Cheerios provides at least 15% of the RI of nine vitamins and minerals----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

965 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely taste

5 stars

1 box goes a long way and tastes so good has a good texture so does not go soggy

All round cereal

4 stars

Really enjoy Cheerios. They are a filling and satisfying breakfast. An healthy cereal for all the family.

Great cereal, any time of the day

5 stars

I started buying a couple of months ago and can't get enough of them. They are great to start the day and also to fill that hole throughout the day without feeling guilty about unhealthy eating. A must have for the cereal cupboard

Nom nom nom!

5 stars

Cheerios are a great healthy start to any day. Give lots of energy, low in calories and high in fibre!

Great but disappointed about the sugar

3 stars

I bought cheerios as a great snack for my toddler. I had a friend who was always complaing about the high sugar content compared to the cheerios in the USA. I couldn't believe that a country that has such a sweet tooth has a lower sugar cereal. It would be great to have this cereal without 3 different types of sugar. I don't think I will buy these for my child again

its great

5 stars

yum super yummy i really like the tast of multigrain cheerios

tastes great

5 stars

i always buy this because i really like how it tastes and the nutrients inside it thank you

Cheerios are the greatest things on the planet

5 stars

I have been eating Cheerios since I was ten and I have never been disappointed. They are so nice and I will eat them for the rest of my life

The Best thing on the Planet

5 stars

It is amazing and there is nothing better than it in the entire universe.

Great to grab and go.

5 stars

I bought these last week and my kids love them, with or without milk. My teenager loves to grab a hand full on the go. A good alternative to other surgery snacks. Not just for breakfast.

1-10 of 965 reviews

