Batchelors Beanfeast Bolognese 120G

4.5(4)Write a review
£ 1.00
£8.34/kg
Per 1/2 pack (279g) portion as prepared
  • Energy861kJ 204kcal
    10%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars12.1g
    13%
  • Salt1.26g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 308kJ/73kcal

Product Description

  • Dried Soya Mince in a savoury tomato and herb sauce mix
  • A delicious alternative to meat
  • Low in fat and saturated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g
  • Low in fat and saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Dried Soya Mince (34%), (Soya Bean, Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel)), Tomato Powder (22%), Maize Starch, Dried Potato, Dried Onion (6%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Sugar, Dried Green Peppers (3%), Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavourings (contain Barley), Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Dried Toasted Garlic (contains Sulphites), Roast Barley Malt Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Oregano, Ground Turmeric, Dried Basil, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk and Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1. Empty the contents into a saucepan and add 575ml (1 pint) of cold water and stir.
2. Bring to the boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy meal idea ...
  • Beanfeast Bolognese is particularly tasty served with spaghetti but it can also be served with any pasta. You can also use it to make a delicious Moussaka Beanfeast.
  • Empty Beanfeast into a saucepan and stir in a 400g can of chopped tomatoes and 200ml water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 15 minutes. Slice a small aubergine and potato, brush with oil and grill until lightly browned. Layer the Beanfeast mix, aubergines and potato, finishing with potato. Bake for 20 - 25 minutes (190°C, 375°F, Gas Mark 5).

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 2 portions

Warnings

  • Do not purchase if open or torn

Recycling info

Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Premiere Foods Group Ltd,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. (Calls may be recorded)
  • www.bachelorsrange.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as preparedper 1/2 pack (279g) portion as prepared% Reference Intake
Energy 308kJ/73kcal861kJ/204kcal10%
Fat 1.0g2.7g4%
of which saturates 0.2g0.6g3%
Carbohydrate 9.9g27.7g
of which sugars 4.3g12.1g13%
Fibre 1.1g3.0g
Protein 5.6g15.6g
Salt 0.45g1.26g21%
This pack makes approximately 2 portions---

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not purchase if open or torn

I have just found two old packets in a rucksack,

5 stars

I have just found two old packets in a rucksack, expired in April 2005 and January 2006!!! Thought it was worth seeing how long they might have lasted so cooked them up and added tin of baked beans to each! Perfectly OK, tasted as per ones bought more recently and no after effects! Well done Batchelos! !

Used to buy all their products until Tesco stopped

5 stars

Used to buy all their products until Tesco stopped selling them - Beanfeast Bolognese, Beanfeast mince (a bit too peppery), Beanfeast Mexican mince. Now I can never find where it is hidden if it is in Tesco.

i last had this in about 1978-'79 - this is not go

3 stars

i last had this in about 1978-'79 - this is not good,as it tasted of beef back then-now,it tastes more like ultra sweet tomato-horrible....

excellent

5 stars

store cupboard necessity; nice quick meal no fuss.... good with instant mash

