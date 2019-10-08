Batchelors Beanfeast Bolognese 120G

I have just found two old packets in a rucksack,
I have just found two old packets in a rucksack, expired in April 2005 and January 2006!!! Thought it was worth seeing how long they might have lasted so cooked them up and added tin of baked beans to each! Perfectly OK, tasted as per ones bought more recently and no after effects! Well done Batchelos! !
Used to buy all their products until Tesco stopped
Used to buy all their products until Tesco stopped selling them - Beanfeast Bolognese, Beanfeast mince (a bit too peppery), Beanfeast Mexican mince. Now I can never find where it is hidden if it is in Tesco.
i last had this in about 1978-'79 - this is not go
i last had this in about 1978-'79 - this is not good,as it tasted of beef back then-now,it tastes more like ultra sweet tomato-horrible....
excellent
store cupboard necessity; nice quick meal no fuss.... good with instant mash