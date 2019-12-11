By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lavazza Caffe Espresso Coffee Beans 250G

Product Description

  • Roasted Coffee Beans
  • Since 1895 the Lavazza family is devoted to the pursuit of the coffee perfection. True Italian coffee taste: our passion, your pleasure.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • 100% arabica
  • Medium roast - 5
  • Intense and velvety
  • Suitable for all coffee uses
  • Taste profile - fruity & floral
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Suggested storage after openingFridge, opaque container Best before: date shown on side of pack.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna,
  • 32 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • For more information on the range in UK contact:
  • Lavazza Coffee (UK) Ltd.
  • Tel: 01895 209 750
  • www.lavazza.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Best so far of Lavazza

5 stars

Best so far of Lavazza

Worth the price.

5 stars

Lavazza's always reliable, and their espresso beans are no exception. I am sometimes wooed by other coffees, but always end up with Lavazza. I usually use a moka pot, but sometimes a coffee press, and get a great result either way ... the espresso beans produce a coffee that's full-bodied, strong but surprisingly smooth. They make a great cappuccino!

Delicious

5 stars

This is our go-to coffee for all of our coffee makers (espresso machine, filter coffee, cafetière). Delicious, smooth flavour and a good price for such a yummy coffee.

it says strength 5 on the packet, more like streng

2 stars

it says strength 5 on the packet, more like strength 3 so if you like your coffee full bodied & full of flavour, dont buy, i normally use tescos finest columbian beans & sumatra, they are lovely, so i,ve put the lavazza in the rubbish bin.

