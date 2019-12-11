Lavazza Caffe Espresso Coffee Beans 250G

Best so far of Lavazza
Worth the price.
Lavazza's always reliable, and their espresso beans are no exception. I am sometimes wooed by other coffees, but always end up with Lavazza. I usually use a moka pot, but sometimes a coffee press, and get a great result either way ... the espresso beans produce a coffee that's full-bodied, strong but surprisingly smooth. They make a great cappuccino!
Delicious
This is our go-to coffee for all of our coffee makers (espresso machine, filter coffee, cafetière). Delicious, smooth flavour and a good price for such a yummy coffee.
it says strength 5 on the packet, more like streng
it says strength 5 on the packet, more like strength 3 so if you like your coffee full bodied & full of flavour, dont buy, i normally use tescos finest columbian beans & sumatra, they are lovely, so i,ve put the lavazza in the rubbish bin.