Quorn Chicken Style Dippers 320G

- Energy677kJ 161kcal8%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.88g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 868kJ
Product Description
- Meat free savoury flavour dippers, made with mycoprotein, coated in breadcrumbs
- To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at:
- www.quorn.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Sustainable nutrition
- Quorn products contain mycoprotein, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat. Producing mycoprotein uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too!
- Dippers*
- *Average 15 per pack
- Proudly meat free
- Ready in 16 minutes
- Coated in golden breadcrumbs
- High in protein and fibre
- Low in saturated fat
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 0.32kg
- High in protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (55%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Milk Proteins, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Semolina, Yeast, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Gelling Agent: Pectin
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
16 Min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Love cooking with Quorn™
- Our delicious dippers are great for sharing or snacking try them with a fresh relish
Number of uses
4 Servings
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
- Please return all packaging (UK only) to
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as per oven cooked) Per 100g
|(as per oven cooked) Per 4 Dippers
|Energy
|868kJ
|677kJ
|-
|207kcal
|161kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|4.9g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|23.1g
|18.0g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|4.7g
|Protein
|11.5g
|9.0g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.88g
|Serves 4
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019