Tesco Thick Bleach Citrus 2 Litre Bigger Pack Better Value

This bleach is excellent value for money ,works as well as leading brands and far cheaper
OK - if you can get the top open!
Nothing wrong with the bleach itself but had to change to another brand because I kept finding the top was impossible to open so had to take it to a male neighbour to do it, and even he was struggling. I'm all in favour of safety especially when kids are around but is it really necessary to take it to extremes? Also I live on my own so this is irrelevant, and shouldn't parents be taking the responsibility of keeping harmful products out of reach of children anyway and not leave safety up to the manufacturers?
One of them was leaking
Great priduct
Excellent bleach ,really thick and excellent value fir money,every bit as good as more expensive brands
Bleach tastic
This bleach is excellent value for money and really gets the job done around the house xx