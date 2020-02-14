By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Thick Bleach Citrus 2 Litre Bigger Pack Better Value

4(5)Write a review
Aldi Price Match

£ 0.95
£0.48/litre

Product Description

  • Tesco thick bleach lemon.
  • Tesco Thick Bleach Lemon 2 litres e
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria Eliminates germs and tough stains
  • Proven to kill bacteria, fungi and the H1N1 flu virus, Helps prevent limescale
  • Pack size: 2L

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants. Also contains: Disinfectant: Sodium Hypochlorite 4.6g per 100g, Perfume. Complies with BS EN 1276, BS EN 13697

Storage

Keep bottle upright and store out of reach of children in a dry cool place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To remove cap: Place bottle on a firm flat surface. Press down cap and hold whilst screwing anti-clockwise. To replace cap: Place bottle on a firm flat surface. Replace cap and screw on clockwise until tight. Check cap is correctly closed by a reverse turn which should give a click. To bleach whites: Dilute 50ml of bleach in 10 litres of cold water (don’t add neat bleach directly to clothes). Soak for a short time, then rinse thoroughly. Use half strength if soaking overnight. Sinks and basins: Pour neat down waste pipe and rinse thoroughly after 15 minutes for maximum disinfection. Toilets: Pour neat bleach around bowl and leave for 15 minutes for maximum distinction before flushing. Alternatively pour bleach around the bowl last thing at night to keep clean and disinfected. Work surfaces, floors, patios, bins: Dilute 100ml of bleach in 5 litres of water. Allow surfaces to dry. Safe to use with septic tanks
  • Do not use on any metals or enamelled baths. Do not use on fabrics which have the 'Do not bleach' symbol, or are wool, silk, or have a special finish. Do not use on furnishings or carpets as damage may result. Always wipe up any spillage immediately and rinse affected areas with clean water. This product is not suitable for sterilising of baby feeding equipment. Do not use undiluted anywhere except in the toilet bowl and in drains. For man-made work surfaces, follow manufacturer's cleaning instructions.

Warnings

  • DANGER
  • Contains Contains SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE, SODIUM LAURETH SULFATE,
  • May be corrosive to metals.,
  • Causes severe skin burns and eye damage.,
  • Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Keep only in original Packaging.,
  • Avoid release to the environment.,
  • Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.,
  • IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting,
  • IF ON SKIN (or hair): Remove/Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor,
  • Absorb spillage to prevent material damage.,
  • Store locked up. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.,
  • Warning! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine).

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 L e

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
  2. Environmentally damaging
View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

This bleach is excellent value for money ,works as

5 stars

This bleach is excellent value for money ,works as well as leading brands and far cheaper

OK - if you can get the top open!

3 stars

Nothing wrong with the bleach itself but had to change to another brand because I kept finding the top was impossible to open so had to take it to a male neighbour to do it, and even he was struggling. I'm all in favour of safety especially when kids are around but is it really necessary to take it to extremes? Also I live on my own so this is irrelevant, and shouldn't parents be taking the responsibility of keeping harmful products out of reach of children anyway and not leave safety up to the manufacturers?

One of them was leaking

2 stars

One of them was leaking

Great priduct

5 stars

Excellent bleach ,really thick and excellent value fir money,every bit as good as more expensive brands

Bleach tastic

5 stars

This bleach is excellent value for money and really gets the job done around the house xx

