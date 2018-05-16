By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sacla Intenso Tomato & Olive Stir In 190G

Sacla Intenso Tomato & Olive Stir In 190G
£ 2.30
£1.22/100g

Product Description

  • Vine-Ripened Tomato & Olive Stir-in Sauce.
  • Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe inspiration.
  • Our Italian family has been making Pesto & Pasta Sauce for generations and this is a delightfully authentic Italian Tomato & Olive sauce for your pasta. Italian tomatoes and olives are meant for each other - especially when they've been left to become plump and ripe in the glorious Mediterranean sunshine. They're even better when they meet and mingle in this robust, chunky stir-in sauce for pasta. Suitable for vegans.
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree (42%), Black and Green Olives (38%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Capers, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Italian Basil, Onion, Garlic, Fructose, Sea Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Hot Chilli Pepper Powder, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid

Allergy Information

  • We use Nuts in our factory

Storage

Keeps in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Add some Italian pizzazz and lightly coat your pasta with this rich & thick authentic Italian recipe. No need to heat, simply stir 1/2 jar into 100g hot pasta and serve.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Every care is taken to remove olive stone but some fragments may remain.
  • If safety button on cap is up. Do not use.

Name and address

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Return to

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (95g)
Energy 789kJ750kJ
-192kcal182kcal
Fat 18.7g17.8g
of which Saturates 2.4g2.3g
Carbohydrate 2.9g2.8g
of which Sugars 2.7g2.6g
Fibre 2.8g2.7g
Protein 1.5g1.4g
Salt 0.9g0.86g

Safety information

