Sacla Intenso Tomato & Olive Stir In 190G

Product Description
- Vine-Ripened Tomato & Olive Stir-in Sauce.
- Our Italian family has been making Pesto & Pasta Sauce for generations and this is a delightfully authentic Italian Tomato & Olive sauce for your pasta. Italian tomatoes and olives are meant for each other - especially when they've been left to become plump and ripe in the glorious Mediterranean sunshine. They're even better when they meet and mingle in this robust, chunky stir-in sauce for pasta. Suitable for vegans.
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (42%), Black and Green Olives (38%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Capers, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Italian Basil, Onion, Garlic, Fructose, Sea Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Hot Chilli Pepper Powder, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid
Allergy Information
- We use Nuts in our factory
Storage
Keeps in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Add some Italian pizzazz and lightly coat your pasta with this rich & thick authentic Italian recipe. No need to heat, simply stir 1/2 jar into 100g hot pasta and serve.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Every care is taken to remove olive stone but some fragments may remain.
- If safety button on cap is up. Do not use.
Name and address
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (95g)
|Energy
|789kJ
|750kJ
|-
|192kcal
|182kcal
|Fat
|18.7g
|17.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|2.8g
|of which Sugars
|2.7g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|2.7g
|Protein
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.86g
Safety information
