Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Honey Bar 42G

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Honey Bar 42G
£ 0.60
£1.43/100g

Offer

2x bar (42g)
  • Energy805kJ 192kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1916kJ/456kcal

Product Description

  • Crunch cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and honey
  • 100% wholegrain oats
  • Pack size: 42G

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Rolled Oats (59%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Honey (2%), Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanut, Tree Nuts and Soy ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see under flap

Produce of

Made in Spain

Name and address

  • General Mills,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  • www.naturevalley.com

Net Contents

42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2x bar (42g)%*(42g)
Energy 1916kJ/456kcal805kJ/192kcal10%
Fat 17.2g7.2g10%
of which saturates 2.4g1.0g5%
Carbohydrate 64.5g27.1g10%
of which sugars 28.3g11.9g13%
Fibre 5.6g2.4g-
Protein 8.1g3.4g7%
Salt 0.80g0.34g6%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

