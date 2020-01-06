Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Honey Bar 42G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1916kJ/456kcal
Product Description
- Crunch cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and honey
- 100% wholegrain oats
- Pack size: 42G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats (59%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Honey (2%), Salt, Molasses, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanut, Tree Nuts and Soy ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see under flap
Produce of
Made in Spain
Name and address
- General Mills,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
42g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2x bar (42g)
|%*(42g)
|Energy
|1916kJ/456kcal
|805kJ/192kcal
|10%
|Fat
|17.2g
|7.2g
|10%
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|64.5g
|27.1g
|10%
|of which sugars
|28.3g
|11.9g
|13%
|Fibre
|5.6g
|2.4g
|-
|Protein
|8.1g
|3.4g
|7%
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.34g
|6%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
