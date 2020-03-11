Clean & Clear Cleansing Cream Wash 150Ml

Excellent results especially for oily skin 5 stars A Tesco Customer10th January 2020 Have been using this every day for 2 months now and no more pimples and i am 61 years old with slightly oily skin. I use the lotion for sensitive skin every day and the blackhead lotion once a week and the exfoliation facial wash once a week. Report

Gets to work fast! 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 17th August 2019 Really helped put my problematic skin!! Nearly all cleared after only a few months use.

Amazing 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 4th August 2019 This face wash is amazing!! If you buy the wash with the cleanser it really helps getting all the dirt and excess dirt of your face! It leaves you with a fresh face, feeling revived for the day ahead!!

Love it! 4 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 11th April 2019 This product is soothing and gentle and has been great for my spot breakouts! However, although it is oil-free, my skin is still very oily soon after use

AMAZING 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 9th December 2018 I have used all sorts of cleaners and always come back to this. From Cinque to Liz Earle but this is just the best I will never use anything Else. Skin is always left fresh and clear. Have used for 8 years now and will continue to use till I'm old and Gray. Thanks so much for this product. It's amazing

Deep and Clear Deep Clean Wash 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 27th September 2017 I loved the fresh tingling feel everyday i used the wash. My face feels so soft and smooth. I suffer mainly on my forehead with spots and that has smoothed out and no pimples. So happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left feeling refreshed. 4 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 27th September 2017 I received this product and my teenage daughter and myself was excited. We tried it and I found that the product felt nice to apply, but the menthol was very strong and stung my eyes even made them watered, but once washed off i felt refreshed and a tingling sensation on my face. I'm not to sure about helping with spots though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

omg this actually workd 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 27th September 2017 This is brilliant bit me and my 12 year old daughter t ryed this. My daughter suffers from spots and it has made her skin smooth soft and spotless. I suffer with oily skin but mot no more its brilliant we will both be using again. Easy instructions to ready. Very easy to use no messing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean & Clear-'Toothpaste for your face' 4 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 27th September 2017 As a 12 year old girl with spotty outbreaks, I let my daughter use and give me her thoughts and feedback after using this Clean and Clear cream wash. I decided to let her use the product for a few weeks before reviewing it, to see if it made a difference over time. The cream has a nice shiny gloss to it, and smells 'clean'. It's texture is different from products we have used before, it feels like rubbing cream on your face rather than soap as it doesn't create a foam. Once it was rinsed off, it left a very pleasant fresh and tingling feeling....which my daughter likened to how your mouth feels after you have brushed your teeth (hence the title of this review!) There didn't seem to be much difference to her skin straight away, but after a couple of weeks there was a small improvement, and appeared to be less spots. We will carry on using this product to see if there are any further changes. The only thing my daughter didn't like was the tube design, but I think this is because she is used to the pump action dispensers. We both like this Clean and Clear cream wash, and will continue to use it in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]