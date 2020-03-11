By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clean & Clear Cleansing Cream Wash 150Ml

Clean & Clear Cleansing Cream Wash 150Ml
  • Deep Action Cream Wash
  • CLEAN & CLEAR® deep action cream wash works deep down to help prevent spots and breakouts. It cleanses deep into the pores to remove layers of dirt, oil and make-up in one easy step, all without over-drying your skin!
  • The unmistakable cool, tingling sensation tells you your skin has been thoroughly cleaned, leaving it refreshed and really clear.
  • UK's #1 clear skin brand*
  • *Total CLEAN & CLEAR® Unit Sales, IRI Data 52 w/e 27/12/2014
  • Oil free
  • Cleans deep down to help prevent spots from first use
  • Pack size: 150ML

[PR-015353], Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Salicylic Acid, Polysorbate 60, Steareth-21, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Menthol, BHT, Parfum, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Made in France

  • Directions: Smooth the cream wash over wet face especially massaging into areas where excess oil builds up. Rinse thoroughly with water. Use daily as part of your CLEAN & CLEAR® routine for skin that's really clean, clear and under control.

  • CAUTION: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, immediately flush with water. Discontinue use if skin irritation develops. Keep out of reach of children.

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • UK 0808 238 9194
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IRL 1800 220044

150ml ℮

Excellent results especially for oily skin

5 stars

Have been using this every day for 2 months now and no more pimples and i am 61 years old with slightly oily skin. I use the lotion for sensitive skin every day and the blackhead lotion once a week and the exfoliation facial wash once a week.

Gets to work fast!

5 stars

Really helped put my problematic skin!! Nearly all cleared after only a few months use.

Amazing

5 stars

This face wash is amazing!! If you buy the wash with the cleanser it really helps getting all the dirt and excess dirt of your face! It leaves you with a fresh face, feeling revived for the day ahead!!

Love it!

4 stars

This product is soothing and gentle and has been great for my spot breakouts! However, although it is oil-free, my skin is still very oily soon after use

AMAZING

5 stars

I have used all sorts of cleaners and always come back to this. From Cinque to Liz Earle but this is just the best I will never use anything Else. Skin is always left fresh and clear. Have used for 8 years now and will continue to use till I'm old and Gray. Thanks so much for this product. It's amazing

Deep and Clear Deep Clean Wash

5 stars

I loved the fresh tingling feel everyday i used the wash. My face feels so soft and smooth. I suffer mainly on my forehead with spots and that has smoothed out and no pimples. So happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left feeling refreshed.

4 stars

I received this product and my teenage daughter and myself was excited. We tried it and I found that the product felt nice to apply, but the menthol was very strong and stung my eyes even made them watered, but once washed off i felt refreshed and a tingling sensation on my face. I'm not to sure about helping with spots though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

omg this actually workd

5 stars

This is brilliant bit me and my 12 year old daughter t ryed this. My daughter suffers from spots and it has made her skin smooth soft and spotless. I suffer with oily skin but mot no more its brilliant we will both be using again. Easy instructions to ready. Very easy to use no messing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean & Clear-'Toothpaste for your face'

4 stars

As a 12 year old girl with spotty outbreaks, I let my daughter use and give me her thoughts and feedback after using this Clean and Clear cream wash. I decided to let her use the product for a few weeks before reviewing it, to see if it made a difference over time. The cream has a nice shiny gloss to it, and smells 'clean'. It's texture is different from products we have used before, it feels like rubbing cream on your face rather than soap as it doesn't create a foam. Once it was rinsed off, it left a very pleasant fresh and tingling feeling....which my daughter likened to how your mouth feels after you have brushed your teeth (hence the title of this review!) There didn't seem to be much difference to her skin straight away, but after a couple of weeks there was a small improvement, and appeared to be less spots. We will carry on using this product to see if there are any further changes. The only thing my daughter didn't like was the tube design, but I think this is because she is used to the pump action dispensers. We both like this Clean and Clear cream wash, and will continue to use it in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean & Clear

3 stars

I liked that it was a cream wash, although it was a little tricky to get off my hands. Left my face feeling fresh & clean. The scent is like all Clean & Clear products - strong! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

