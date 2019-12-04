Galbani Mozzarella Maxi 250G
Product Description
- Fresh soft cheese
- Slice and dice for quick and easy home-cooked meals the Italian way with our Galbani® Mozzarella Maxi log. With its fresh, delicate taste and smooth, sliceable texture, it's a staple in family kitchens everywhere.
- For a taste of Italy, layer hand-cut slices of our Mozzarella Maxi with freshly chopped tomatoes, vibrant basil and fruity extra virgin olive oil for a classic Caprese salad.
- Made with pasteurised cow's milk. Suitable for vegetarians.
- Galbani® is Italy's favourite cheesemaker, producing many of Italy's most loved cheeses since 1882.
- No 1 in Italia
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Whole Milk (EU), Salt, Rennet, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Name and address
- Egidio Galbani S.r.l.,
- Via Flavio Gioia,
- 8 - 20149 Milano (MI),
- Italia.
Return to
- www.galbani.com
Drained weight
250g ℮
Net Contents
385g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|989 kJ
|-
|238 kcal
|Fat
|18 g
|of which saturates
|13 g
|Carbohydrate
|2,0 g
|of which sugars
|1,0 g
|Protein
|17 g
|Salt
|0,70 g
