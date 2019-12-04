By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galbani Mozzarella Maxi 250G

Galbani Mozzarella Maxi 250G
Product Description

  • Fresh soft cheese
  • Slice and dice for quick and easy home-cooked meals the Italian way with our Galbani® Mozzarella Maxi log. With its fresh, delicate taste and smooth, sliceable texture, it's a staple in family kitchens everywhere.
  • For a taste of Italy, layer hand-cut slices of our Mozzarella Maxi with freshly chopped tomatoes, vibrant basil and fruity extra virgin olive oil for a classic Caprese salad.
  • Made with pasteurised cow's milk. Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Galbani® is Italy's favourite cheesemaker, producing many of Italy's most loved cheeses since 1882.
  • No 1 in Italia
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Whole Milk (EU), Salt, Rennet, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Name and address

  • Egidio Galbani S.r.l.,
  • Via Flavio Gioia,
  • 8 - 20149 Milano (MI),
  • Italia.

Return to

  • www.galbani.com

Drained weight

250g ℮

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 989 kJ
-238 kcal
Fat 18 g
of which saturates 13 g
Carbohydrate 2,0 g
of which sugars 1,0 g
Protein 17 g
Salt 0,70 g

