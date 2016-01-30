Pampers Change Mats 12 Pack

Great purchase
It is a great product. Very good quality. I would definitely recommend
Good, they do what it says on the tin!
Very happy, as I've said previously, they do the job as advertised and last very well.
Does what you need
Perfectly functional but would be good if they were a bit bigger
Very good
Very good quality no concerns at all, highly recommended
Good service
I bought the baby's nappies, they arrived timely and the products were so good. The price was so reasonable.
Very versatile :-)
Fab product that can be used on the go for changing nappies, outfits, or for tummy or kicking time when you're out & about. Gives comfort & protection when using pull down changing trays that can be hard & unforgiving. The useful waterproof mat absorbs any wee during nappy changes & avoids baby's whole outfit getting wet. Brilliant! My friend also used them as puppy training pads!
Great product
Brought these pampers change mat from Tesco at good price and they are great when you are out shopping
Super Handy
We use these for kickabout time, so our girls have some nappy free time. Naturally there are always surprises, which the mats mop up.
Really great mats
I have been using them recently during my daughters potty training as a protection on her high chair and also on the car seat. Just as a precaution. I used them in the past when my daughter was tiny as an additional mat in public places. On both occasions they did what they are designed for.
Fantastic
Perfect to put on change tables to keep clean and throw out when soiled. Very good quality, highly recommended.