Pampers Change Mats 12 Pack

Write a review
Pampers Change Mats 12 Pack
£ 5.00
£0.42/each

Product Description

  • Perfect for nappy changes on the go
  • Features super absorbent core & waterproof backsheet
  • Pack of 12 ChangeMats
  • Pampers Change Mats are absorbent disposable mats for use when making nappy changes on the go.
  • Change Mats are small enough to fit into your bag, so that you can take them with you whenever you have to change your baby - whether it is at a friend's place, out shopping or in the car.
  • When changing your baby, you can count on Pampers Nappies Change Mats to protect your baby from what's underneath, while providing a clean and comfortable surface. Its waterproof back sheet also protects the surface under your baby!
  • Waterproof back sheet protects like a change mat
  • Super Absorbent Core absorbs like a nappy
  • Easy to fold and small enough to fit into a bag
  • Size 60x60 cm

Information

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Trafford Park Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1NX United Kingdom

Safety information

View more safety information

To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

67 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great purchase

5 stars

It is a great product. Very good quality. I would definitely recommend

Good, they do what it says on the tin!

5 stars

Very happy, as I've said previously, they do the job as advertised and last very well.

Does what you need

4 stars

Perfectly functional but would be good if they were a bit bigger

Very good

5 stars

Very good quality no concerns at all, highly recommended

Good service

5 stars

I bought the baby's nappies, they arrived timely and the products were so good. The price was so reasonable.

Very versatile :-)

5 stars

Fab product that can be used on the go for changing nappies, outfits, or for tummy or kicking time when you're out & about. Gives comfort & protection when using pull down changing trays that can be hard & unforgiving. The useful waterproof mat absorbs any wee during nappy changes & avoids baby's whole outfit getting wet. Brilliant! My friend also used them as puppy training pads!

Great product

4 stars

Brought these pampers change mat from Tesco at good price and they are great when you are out shopping

Super Handy

5 stars

We use these for kickabout time, so our girls have some nappy free time. Naturally there are always surprises, which the mats mop up.

Really great mats

5 stars

I have been using them recently during my daughters potty training as a protection on her high chair and also on the car seat. Just as a precaution. I used them in the past when my daughter was tiny as an additional mat in public places. On both occasions they did what they are designed for.

Fantastic

5 stars

Perfect to put on change tables to keep clean and throw out when soiled. Very good quality, highly recommended.

1-10 of 67 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

