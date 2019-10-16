By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips 200G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips 200G
£ 0.90
£0.45/100g
1/8 of a bag
  • Energy514kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2055kJ / 490kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese flavour maize tortilla chips.
  • NACHO CHEESE / The perfect shape for dipping, snacking and sharing / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected tortilla chips, crisps, and lots of other snacks. We work together to pack our tortilla chips full of flavour, without adding MSG. We think it's better that way.
  • NACHO CHEESE / The perfect shape for dipping, snacking and sharing / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected tortilla chips, crisps, and lots of other snacks. We work together to pack our tortilla chips full of flavour, without adding MSG. We think it's better that way.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Sugar, Onion Powder, Flavouring (contains Milk), Cheese Powder (Milk), Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Colour (Paprika Extract), Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2055kJ / 490kcal514kJ / 123kcal
Fat22.4g5.6g
Saturates2.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate64.0g16.0g
Sugars4.1g1.0g
Fibre2.2g0.6g
Protein7.2g1.8g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy natural safe ingredients

5 stars

I love Tesco brand its pure ingredients without all the bad for health additives and preservatives just REAL ingredients why i only buy Tesco brand where i can. Fir sake of our health and our kids we have to purify out diets. Natural and pure. These are delicious and Tesco guarantees GMO genetically modified free. Love the tesco organic hummus and the tesco onion dip to go with these.

The best cheese tortilla chips!

5 stars

We prefer these tortillas to Doritos. Once opened in our household a pack disappears in no time! They make a fabulous base for Nachos or try them crumbled over a chilli with a layer of diced onion and cheese on top, fabulous!

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Lightly Salted Tortilla Chips 200 G

£ 0.90
£0.45/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here