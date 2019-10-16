Tesco Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips 200G

Yummy natural safe ingredients
I love Tesco brand its pure ingredients without all the bad for health additives and preservatives just REAL ingredients why i only buy Tesco brand where i can. Fir sake of our health and our kids we have to purify out diets. Natural and pure. These are delicious and Tesco guarantees GMO genetically modified free. Love the tesco organic hummus and the tesco onion dip to go with these.
The best cheese tortilla chips!
We prefer these tortillas to Doritos. Once opened in our household a pack disappears in no time! They make a fabulous base for Nachos or try them crumbled over a chilli with a layer of diced onion and cheese on top, fabulous!