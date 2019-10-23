Tesco Cool Tortilla Chips 200G

supposed to be not suitable for gluten free diet?
supposed to be not suitable for gluten free diet? contains yeast
tasty and good value
These are less than half the price of the well known brand I used to buy, and just as good.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2113kJ / 505kcal
INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Flavouring (contains Milk), Garlic Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Cheese Powder (Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract).
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
8 Servings
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
200g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a bag (25g)
|Energy
|2113kJ / 505kcal
|528kJ / 126kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|62.6g
|15.6g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
