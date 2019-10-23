By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cool Tortilla Chips 200G

4(2)Write a review
Tesco Cool Tortilla Chips 200G
£ 0.90
£0.45/100g
1/8 of a bag
  • Energy528kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2113kJ / 505kcal

Product Description

  • Creamy tomato, garlic and pepper flavour maize tortilla chips.
  • COOL FLAVOUR / The perfect shape for dipping, snacking and sharing / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected tortilla chips, crisps, and lots of other snacks. We work together to pack our tortilla chips full of flavour, without adding MSG. We think it's better that way.
  
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Flavouring (contains Milk), Garlic Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Cheese Powder (Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2113kJ / 505kcal528kJ / 126kcal
Fat25.0g6.2g
Saturates2.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate62.6g15.6g
Sugars2.4g0.6g
Fibre2.7g0.7g
Protein6.1g1.5g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

supposed to be not suitable for gluten free diet?

3 stars

supposed to be not suitable for gluten free diet? contains yeast

tasty and good value

5 stars

These are less than half the price of the well known brand I used to buy, and just as good.

