Tesco Lightly Salted Tortilla Chips 200G

Too salty, even though pack says lightly salted
Even though it says lightly salted I found them very salty. Threw a pack away. Loaded in salt I reckon.
Salt salt and more salt!!
The description is lightly salted and should say heavily salted. I like salt but even I struggled with these. Far better ones in other supermarkets and cheaper
Too salty
We found these to be VERY salty, to the point we couldn't eat them. Other reviews state these can be inconsistent from one bag to the next, so it's possible we just got a bad batch, but I don't think I'd reach for them again!
Lightly salted?
Some packs are extremely salty, and some have no salt at all.
A tasty treat, delicious and nutritious. Lightly s
A tasty treat, delicious and nutritious. Lightly salted as advertised. Of real delight. Would definitely recommend. Worth every penny. Excellent with salsa and guacamole (if we had any). Gracias!
Taste delicious as good as the leading brand
Bought these several time and prefer them to the more expensive brands