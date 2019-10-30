By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lightly Salted Tortilla Chips 200G

Write a review
Tesco Lightly Salted Tortilla Chips 200G
£ 0.90
£0.45/100g
1/8 of a bag
  • Energy523kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2090kJ / 499kcal

Product Description

  • Lightly salted maize tortilla chips.
  • LIGHTLY SALTED / The perfect shape for dipping, snacking and sharing / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected tortilla chips, crisps, and lots of other snacks. We work together to pack our tortilla chips full of flavour, without adding MSG. We think it's better that way.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2090kJ / 499kcal523kJ / 125kcal
Fat23.5g5.9g
Saturates2.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate64.9g16.2g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre2.9g0.7g
Protein5.5g1.4g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Too salty, even though pack says lightly salted

2 stars

Even though it says lightly salted I found them very salty. Threw a pack away. Loaded in salt I reckon.

Salt salt and more salt!!

1 stars

The description is lightly salted and should say heavily salted. I like salt but even I struggled with these. Far better ones in other supermarkets and cheaper

Too salty

2 stars

We found these to be VERY salty, to the point we couldn't eat them. Other reviews state these can be inconsistent from one bag to the next, so it's possible we just got a bad batch, but I don't think I'd reach for them again!

Lightly salted?

3 stars

Some packs are extremely salty, and some have no salt at all.

A tasty treat, delicious and nutritious. Lightly s

5 stars

A tasty treat, delicious and nutritious. Lightly salted as advertised. Of real delight. Would definitely recommend. Worth every penny. Excellent with salsa and guacamole (if we had any). Gracias!

Taste delicious as good as the leading brand

5 stars

Bought these several time and prefer them to the more expensive brands

