Tesco 2 Chicken Breast Garlic Kievs 375G

3.5(8)Write a review
£ 3.50
£9.34/kg
One kiev
  • Energy1660kJ 396kcal
    20%
  • Fat19.4g
    28%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 943kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast fillets with a garlic butter filling in a crispy breadcrumb and parsley coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • For a midweek classic cook up our whole chicken breast kievs. Generously coated in breadcrumbs, filled with garlic butter for an oozing centre. Oven cook in 25 minutes. These tasty breast fillet kievs make a delicious treat for two. Serve garlic kievs with sides to suit you. Great with anything from chips to couscous, mash or salad, so mix things up and serve a different dinner every time. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides. Expertly selected for freshness and quality.
  • Generously coated in breadcrumbs and filled with an oozing centre
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Whole breast fillet
  • Generously coated in breadcrumbs and filled for an oozing centre
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (60%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Garlic Purée, Wheat Gluten, Parsley, Salt, Yeast, Olive Oil, Sugar, White Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Oven cook
Instructions: 33-35 mins 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne kiev (176g**)
Energy943kJ / 225kcal1660kJ / 396kcal
Fat11.0g19.4g
Saturates4.0g7.1g
Carbohydrate12.6g22.2g
Sugars1.3g2.3g
Fibre0.3g0.5g
Protein18.8g33.1g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

The worst chicken Kiev we have ever tasted !

1 stars

Absolutely vile, tough, rubbery chicken which was most unpleasant. Only the crispy coating was pleasant. I will never purchase these again.

Best by far!

5 stars

Tried these from every supermarket and Tesco are by far the best.Please don't stop making them.

Good quality and these are breast fillets much bet

4 stars

Good quality and these are breast fillets much better than the chopped and shaped chicken which I would never buy. These are great with homemade oven chips and salad or peas, egg and tomato. I really hope these are not removed from the range and would like to see cheese and ham Kiev made with breast fillets.

not very good

2 stars

these are usually very good,but the crust was very hard,i wont buy the other ones which are re shaped chicken,(i might make my own,)these are of unacceptable quality

Whole chicken breast rather than reconstituted chi

4 stars

Whole chicken breast rather than reconstituted chicken. Plenty of garlic butter. Very tasty.

Worth that bit extra

5 stars

These are the olny ones we buy these days. Breast fillets are far superior to the reconstituted ones in our opinion. Worth that bit extra

Exceptional.

5 stars

The most delicious Kievs you can buy IMO, not available at the moment unfortunately, hope Tesco's aren't going to stop selling them or change them. :(

The Worse Chicken Kiev I've Ever Had This Chicken

1 stars

The Worse Chicken Kiev I've Ever Had This Chicken Kiev Was Horrible Before I Became A Vegetarian Because It Had Some Dark Or Gray Bits In The Middle And Maybe Some Dark Pink Pink Or Red Bits As Well As A Herby Breadcrumb Yuck Disgusting!!!!

