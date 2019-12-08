Tesco 2 Chicken Breast Garlic Kievs 375G

The worst chicken Kiev we have ever tasted !
Absolutely vile, tough, rubbery chicken which was most unpleasant. Only the crispy coating was pleasant. I will never purchase these again.
Tried these from every supermarket and Tesco are by far the best.Please don't stop making them.
Good quality and these are breast fillets much better than the chopped and shaped chicken which I would never buy. These are great with homemade oven chips and salad or peas, egg and tomato. I really hope these are not removed from the range and would like to see cheese and ham Kiev made with breast fillets.
these are usually very good,but the crust was very hard,i wont buy the other ones which are re shaped chicken,(i might make my own,)these are of unacceptable quality
Whole chicken breast rather than reconstituted chicken. Plenty of garlic butter. Very tasty.
These are the olny ones we buy these days. Breast fillets are far superior to the reconstituted ones in our opinion. Worth that bit extra
The most delicious Kievs you can buy IMO, not available at the moment unfortunately, hope Tesco's aren't going to stop selling them or change them. :(
The Worse Chicken Kiev I've Ever Had This Chicken Kiev Was Horrible Before I Became A Vegetarian Because It Had Some Dark Or Gray Bits In The Middle And Maybe Some Dark Pink Pink Or Red Bits As Well As A Herby Breadcrumb Yuck Disgusting!!!!