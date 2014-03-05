Haliborange Multi Vitamins Orange Liquid 250Ml
Product Description
- Orange Flavour Multivitamin Liquid for Baby & Toddler
- UK Dept. of Health recommends that all children aged 6 months to 5 years are given a supplement that contains Vitamins A, C & D.** (Source: nhs.uk).
- **Unless they are receiving 500ml of infant formula or more per day.
- Vitamin A: Supports normal vision.
- Vitamin C: Supports the immune system.
- Vitamin D: Essential for normal growth and development of bones in children.
- Vitamin B5: Supports normal mental performance.
- We all want our little ones to shine in life! Haliborange Multivitamin Liquid is a tasty way for your child to get essential vitamins they need every day.
- UK's No.1 Kids Vitamins Brand trusted by Mums†
- †Based on 52 w/e sales data 31.01.16
- Supports health & wellbeing
- Pack size: 250ml
Water, Glycerol, Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Niacinamide, Flavour: Orange Oil, Sodium Chloride, Preservative: Sorbic Acid, Vitamin E, D-Panthenol, Vitamin B2, Vitamin A Prep. (Vitamin A Palmitate, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin D A Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol)
Store out of direct sunlight.Once opened store in a fridge and use within 8 weeks.
- Recommended daily intake: Infants, 1 month to 4 months: Half a 5ml teaspoon daily.
- Infants, 4 months to 4 years: One 5ml teaspoon daily.
- Children 4 years and over: Two 5ml teaspoons daily.
- For children under 6 months: The liquid can be mixed with milk or water.
- Do not exceed the recommended dosage. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
- REPLACE LID SECURELY.
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
- haliborange.com
- 0800 0728 777
1 Months
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 5ml
|% NRV*
|Vitamin A
|200 µg RE
|25
|Vitamin D
|3.5 µg
|70
|Vitamin E
|2 mg α-TE
|17
|Vitamin C
|25 mg
|31
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.3 mg
|27
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.4 mg
|29
|Niacin
|5 mg NE
|31
|Vitamin B6
|0.35 mg
|25
|Pantothenic Acid
|1.33 mg
|22
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
