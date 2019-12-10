Badger Fursty Ferret 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- Ferret comes from the Latin word for 'little thief'. When they're about you can be sure trouble's brewing. We still remember the night one such furry ne'er-do-well tiptoed into the thatched Gribble Inn and stole himself a taste of our tantalising tawny tipple, loved for its full bodied biscuity taste. Now then, what's Latin for 'little thief with great taste in beer?'
- A morishly malty, amber ale. Dark crystal malt delivers a full bodied biscuity taste, rounded off with a subtle floral and lemon hop aroma.
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley and Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A morishly malty, amber ale. Dark crystal malt delivers a full bodied biscuity taste, rounded off with a subtle floral and lemon hop aroma
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
4.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Neck of Bottle
Name and address
- Hall & Woodhouse Ltd,
- Blandford,
- Dorset,
- DT11 9LS,
- UK.
Return to
- Hall & Woodhouse Ltd,
- Blandford,
- Dorset,
- DT11 9LS,
- UK.
- www.badgerales.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019