Tesco Finest Gouda 180G

Always mould along the cut line
Keep opening to find mould along the cut line. However they are cutting this cheese in the factory isn’t correct. Reported this twice and have given up buying the cheese. Cheese is never able to last till best before. If you buy I suggest eating immediately to prevent this from happening. If you can eat it the cheese is amazing! Have bought from two different stores and got the same issue. It’s something to do with the physical factory that cuts it.
Very good.
Very good quality
Real dutch oude kaas. Amazing
I am happy you are selling proper dutch cheese. This is the real deal, just great to be able to get it. Great price, I would say even cheaper than in holland. Forget about the fake “EDAM” stuff which has nothing to do with cheese, get this instead. Proper “oude kaas” like old Amsterdam. Superb!