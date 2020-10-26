By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Gouda 180G

3.3(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Gouda 180G
£ 3.00
£16.67/kg
Per 30g
  • Fat10.8g
    15%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

Product Description

  • Gouda Holland PGI, cheese
  • A smooth Dutch cheese, ripened on traditional wooden shelves for 9 month to develop a nutty flavour.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands, using milk from the Netherlands

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Always mould along the cut line

1 stars

Keep opening to find mould along the cut line. However they are cutting this cheese in the factory isn’t correct. Reported this twice and have given up buying the cheese. Cheese is never able to last till best before. If you buy I suggest eating immediately to prevent this from happening. If you can eat it the cheese is amazing! Have bought from two different stores and got the same issue. It’s something to do with the physical factory that cuts it.

Very good.

4 stars

Very good quality

Real dutch oude kaas. Amazing

5 stars

I am happy you are selling proper dutch cheese. This is the real deal, just great to be able to get it. Great price, I would say even cheaper than in holland. Forget about the fake “EDAM” stuff which has nothing to do with cheese, get this instead. Proper “oude kaas” like old Amsterdam. Superb!

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Reserve Swiss Gruyere Cheese 195 G

£ 3.00
£15.39/kg

Tesco Finest Manchego Cheese 175 G

£ 3.00
£17.15/kg

Tesco Finest Comte Cheese 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

President Brie 200G

£ 1.90
£9.50/kg
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here