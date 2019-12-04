Tesco Organic Pure Set Honey 340G

Says that honey is blend from several non-EU count
Says that honey is blend from several non-EU countries and that it is under British/EU soil regulations - how can both be true? Have also seen in the press that Tesco honeys have been adulterated with sugars....I will not be buying again!
very happy with this
Honey honey...
Tasty honey! And it’s in a glass jar rather than plastic. I keep coming back for more.
game, set and honey
This is the third jar of Tesco Organic honey and it is as good as the first. I like the fact that it is organic and also "the set". It has a nice colour. Tastes delicious on fresh crusty bread or cream scones. I will continue to purchase this item.