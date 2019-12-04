By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Pure Set Honey 340G

4(4)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.88/100g
Each tablespoon
  • Energy208kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1387kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • Honey.
  • SWEET & FRUITY Sourced from organic agriculture and certified by the Soil Association Our honey supplier specially selects honey from all over the world to produce a pure and natural blend that is consistent in flavour, colour, aroma and texture all year round.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produce of non-EU, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1387kJ / 326kcal208kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate81.0g12.2g
Sugars81.0g12.2g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Says that honey is blend from several non-EU count

1 stars

Says that honey is blend from several non-EU countries and that it is under British/EU soil regulations - how can both be true? Have also seen in the press that Tesco honeys have been adulterated with sugars....I will not be buying again!

very happy with this

5 stars

very happy with this

Honey honey...

5 stars

Tasty honey! And it’s in a glass jar rather than plastic. I keep coming back for more.

game, set and honey

4 stars

This is the third jar of Tesco Organic honey and it is as good as the first. I like the fact that it is organic and also "the set". It has a nice colour. Tastes delicious on fresh crusty bread or cream scones. I will continue to purchase this item.

