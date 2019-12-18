By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr.Muscle Oven Cleaner 300Ml

3(8)Write a review
Mr.Muscle Oven Cleaner 300Ml
£ 3.50
£11.67/litre
  • Mr Muscle knows cleaning should be as easy as possible, which is why we have created Mr Muscle Oven Cleaner. Specially designed to remove burnt-on oven grease, food and spills effectively, this oven degreaser gives your oven a sparkling clean finish. No additional scrubbing needed.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • Specially designed powerful oven degreaser
  • A household oven cleaner that does not require scrubbing
  • Mr Muscle Oven Cleaner keeps your oven clean from burnt-on grease and food spills
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

contains <5% aliphatic hydrocarbons, polycarboxylates, anionic surfactants, perfume, limonene, methylchloroisothiazolinone, methylisothiazolinone

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTION FOR USE: READ ENTIRE LABEL BEFORE REMOVING CAP. REFER TO OVEN MANUFACTURERS INSTRUCTIONS. FOR USE ON COLD OVENS. 1. WEAR RUBBER GLOVES AND PROTECT ARMS WHILE SPRAYING AND CLEANING. AVOID CONTACT WITH SKIN AND EYES AT ALL TIMES. IF SPLASHED; TO PREVENT BURNS; WASH IMMEDIATELY WITH PLENTY OF WATER FOR AT LEAST 20 MINUTES and seek medical advice. 2. Switch off electricity or turn off pilot light. Adequately protect the floor under the oven and all surrounding external surfaces. For easy application remove oven racks. 3. Shake can well before and during use. Hold can upright at all times. 4. Spray on internal surfaces including glass door from 20-30cm. DO NOT SPRAY ONTO OVEN TRIM; PILOT LIGHT OR HEATING ELEMENT. 5. Close oven door and allow to work for no more than 30 minutes. 6. Wearing gloves; wipe thoroughly with a damp cloth or sponge taking care to avoid contact with the skin and eyes. Beware of splashes and drips. If splashed; wash immediately with plenty of water for at least 20 minutes and seek medical advice. 7. Remember to ventilate oven before turning on electricity or relighting pilot light. 8. Repeat process for stubborn stains and over-soiled ovens if needed. 9. Replace Child-Resistant cap after use. For use on oven interior only. For use on cold ovens only. Do not use on self-cleaning ovens; microwaves ovens; hot ovens; exterior surfaces; chrome; aluminium; zinc; copper; plastic or polished/lacquered surfaces. Do not use outdoors.

Warnings

  • Danger
  • Contains sodium hydroxide. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. If medical advice is needed; have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. IF INHALED: Remove victim to fresh air and keep at rest in a position comfortable for breathing. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Remove off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses; if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Store locked up. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Wear protective gloves. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Keep away from heat; hot surfaces; sparks; open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn; even after use. Do not breathe spray. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Use only as directed. 4% by mass of contents are flammable. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER Danger Contains sodium hydroxide. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. If medical advice is needed; have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. IF INHALED: Remove victim to fresh air and keep at rest in a position comfortable for breathing. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Remove off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses; if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Store locked up. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Wear protective gloves. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Keep away from heat; hot surfaces; sparks; open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn; even after use. Do not breathe spray. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Use only as directed. 4% by mass of contents are flammable. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

8 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

I would NOT buy this product again. Useless!

1 stars

The instructions on the foam can were too small to read so had to go on their website to read them . Followed their instructions to the letter but hardly any muck came off my oven. Applied the foam for a second time and still has lots of baked on grease (left by the oven's previous owner). I wont use Mr Muscle again and will look for a better product by a different manufacturer.

Works great but leave on overnight

5 stars

Excellent product but you do have to leave it on overnight. I read a few reviews that say they wiped it off after 30 minutes. No! that is not a good idea and it won't come off that easily. I usually heat my oven up and then turn it off and just before it is completely cold again (just a little warm) I spray loads of it on, maybe half the tin. I then close it up and leave it until the morning and wipe it with old clothes (throw away afterwards). It leaves my oven like new.

Dreadful...

1 stars

I followed the instructions exactly, only to be disappointed to discover it hadn't removed a smidgen of grease. I repeated the process and scrubbed the oven before wiping clean. This time, it only removed around 20% of the grease. A waste of time.

Fantastic stuff cleans cookers very well, also t

5 stars

Fantastic stuff cleans cookers very well, also taps and stains on floors ,kitchen sink

A waste of money

1 stars

I applied to my not too dirty oven and after 30 minutes I wiped it off and saw that it had made only a small difference. I applied a second application and after waiting 30 minutes I wiped it out again but I could not see any discernable difference to the results of the first application. A waste of money!

I would never buy this product again!

1 stars

The package looks nice. Sadly that's the only positive thing I can say about it. How it cleans? It does not clean at all. To be more precise - if you apply it on the surface and wait 30 minutes, it might remove about 2-5% of the grease. So if you want to clean oven nicely. You have to repeat the process at least 20-50 times. Now I am doing an experiment. Applying this "great" material inside the oven. Waiting, cleaning; applying again, waiting, cleaning. I wonder, will it be enough one bottle to clean the oven once. Probably not. I will update my comment after using whole bottle. Oh, and do not forget about the SMELL of this cleaner. When you apply it, close oven's door, and open a window. It is really, really bad. I used oven only 5 times, so it is not very dirty. I was hoping this cleaner will do the job.., sadly no... I used to use a very cheap oven cleaner made in Lithuania. That has no smell at all. After applying it, in one minute you can see how grease is starting to dissolve. With it you can clean any type of grease, does not matter how burned it is. You can even clean grill. If you submerge any item in to it, that is crazy black with grease, after 10-20 min, it will be shining as new. This is what I was expecting from Mr Muscle cleaner.., sadly it is really, really bad... I will make some videos, and it on my next update about the cleaning...

The Best and Only Oven Cleaner for Us

5 stars

I have the hardest time finding this product today and it is the only oven cleaner that works with us for our oven. It is the best product, but not available in most stores.

The Best and Only Oven Cleaner for Us

5 stars

I have the hardest time finding this product today and it is the only oven cleaner that works with us for our oven. It is the best product, but not available in most stores.

