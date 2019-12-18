Mr.Muscle Oven Cleaner 300Ml

I would NOT buy this product again. Useless! 1 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 18th December 2019 The instructions on the foam can were too small to read so had to go on their website to read them . Followed their instructions to the letter but hardly any muck came off my oven. Applied the foam for a second time and still has lots of baked on grease (left by the oven's previous owner). I wont use Mr Muscle again and will look for a better product by a different manufacturer.

Works great but leave on overnight 5 stars A Tesco Customer1st December 2019 Excellent product but you do have to leave it on overnight. I read a few reviews that say they wiped it off after 30 minutes. No! that is not a good idea and it won't come off that easily. I usually heat my oven up and then turn it off and just before it is completely cold again (just a little warm) I spray loads of it on, maybe half the tin. I then close it up and leave it until the morning and wipe it with old clothes (throw away afterwards). It leaves my oven like new. Report

Dreadful... 1 stars A Tesco Customer8th December 2018 I followed the instructions exactly, only to be disappointed to discover it hadn't removed a smidgen of grease. I repeated the process and scrubbed the oven before wiping clean. This time, it only removed around 20% of the grease. A waste of time. Report

Fantastic stuff cleans cookers very well, also t 5 stars A Tesco Customer19th November 2018 Fantastic stuff cleans cookers very well, also taps and stains on floors ,kitchen sink Report

A waste of money 1 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 12th October 2018 I applied to my not too dirty oven and after 30 minutes I wiped it off and saw that it had made only a small difference. I applied a second application and after waiting 30 minutes I wiped it out again but I could not see any discernable difference to the results of the first application. A waste of money!

I would never buy this product again! 1 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 7th October 2018 The package looks nice. Sadly that's the only positive thing I can say about it. How it cleans? It does not clean at all. To be more precise - if you apply it on the surface and wait 30 minutes, it might remove about 2-5% of the grease. So if you want to clean oven nicely. You have to repeat the process at least 20-50 times. Now I am doing an experiment. Applying this "great" material inside the oven. Waiting, cleaning; applying again, waiting, cleaning. I wonder, will it be enough one bottle to clean the oven once. Probably not. I will update my comment after using whole bottle. Oh, and do not forget about the SMELL of this cleaner. When you apply it, close oven's door, and open a window. It is really, really bad. I used oven only 5 times, so it is not very dirty. I was hoping this cleaner will do the job.., sadly no... I used to use a very cheap oven cleaner made in Lithuania. That has no smell at all. After applying it, in one minute you can see how grease is starting to dissolve. With it you can clean any type of grease, does not matter how burned it is. You can even clean grill. If you submerge any item in to it, that is crazy black with grease, after 10-20 min, it will be shining as new. This is what I was expecting from Mr Muscle cleaner.., sadly it is really, really bad... I will make some videos, and it on my next update about the cleaning...

The Best and Only Oven Cleaner for Us 5 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 18th November 2017 I have the hardest time finding this product today and it is the only oven cleaner that works with us for our oven. It is the best product, but not available in most stores.