Eylure Dybrow Black

Terrible!!
I brought this about 2 months, I decided to dye my brows tonight, I normally use the dark brown, but it doesn’t do a lot. So I brought the black one, as my hairs quite dark, I’ve put Vaseline round them so my skin won’t dye, I’ve left it for 10 minutes, I’ve wiped it off and then my eyebrows have only turned purple and not black or darker, but PURPLE! I am unhappy with this product!
This has dyed brows PURPLE NOT BLACK ..AWFUL
I bought this product today and I mixed it up for my daughters to apply the mixture as per instructions and it had a purple tone to it , thought it would be ok but it wasn’t it has turned both my daughters eyebrows purple, they are left very upset as they have school tomorrow and are worried about being bullied.
Very disappointing
Left my brows in a purple colour and came off in 2 days Do not recommend Waste of money
Groooooovy but can you get a vegan version?
I've been using this for years always been great and gives me black brows. If you wash around your brows it lasts longer than expected too. One thing I'm intrested to find out though, as a company do you test on animals or sell to china? Recently gone vegan it would be great if you started to do stuff for us vegans as now when i dye my brows i feel very icky about the whole thing as im not sure what your policy is.
purple not black
I was disappointed that my brows turned out purple in colour and not black.
excellent!!
loved this product so easy to use and looked amazing after! alot cheaper then paying a salon to do! will buy again