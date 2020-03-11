By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eylure Dybrow Black

2.5(6)Write a review
Eylure Dybrow Black
£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Product Description

  • Pro - Brow Dybrow Dye Kit Black
  • Black permanent tint for eyebrows
  • Up to 12 applications
  • Each application lasts for up to 6 weeks
  • Get catwalk brows for longer with Eylure Dybrow. Eylure Dybrow is the ideal way to get dark glossy brows for up to 6 weeks. A proven formula will darken lighter brows to ensure an even colour and beautifully defined brows.

    The trend now is all about darker, thicker looking brows and Eylure Dybrow is the ideal way to achieve this look. Easy to mix and apply, it is perfect all year round but especially in the summer months.

  • 65 Years in the Making
  • Permanent tint for brows gives dark glossy colour for up to 6 weeks
  • Same great value
  • Deep colour
  • Up to 12 applications
  • Easy to use

Dye Cream Ingredients: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, 2-Chloro-p-Phenylenediamine, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, 2, 6-Diaminopyridine, m-Aminophenol [+/- CI77007, CI77499, CI77491, CI77492], Activator Solution Ingredients: Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide, Triethanolamine, Phosphoric Acid, C12-13 Pareth-9

Made in Austria

  • Permanent eyebrow tint Black Hair colorants can cause severe allergic reactions. Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary "black henna" tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Do not colour your hair if: you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp, you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair, you have experienced a reaction to a temporary "black henna" tattoo in the past.
  • Do not use on eyelashes. Contains hydrogen peroxide. Wear suitable gloves. Avoid contact with eyes. If product comes in contact with them, rinse immediately with plenty of cold water. If irritation persists seek medical attention.
  • Keep out of reach of children. Read instructions enclosed for full application information.

  • Original Additions,
  • London,
  • UB4 0UJ,
  • U.K.

  • Original Additions,
  • London,
  • UB4 0UJ,
  • U.K.

16 Years

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Terrible!!

1 stars

I brought this about 2 months, I decided to dye my brows tonight, I normally use the dark brown, but it doesn’t do a lot. So I brought the black one, as my hairs quite dark, I’ve put Vaseline round them so my skin won’t dye, I’ve left it for 10 minutes, I’ve wiped it off and then my eyebrows have only turned purple and not black or darker, but PURPLE! I am unhappy with this product!

This has dyed brows PURPLE NOT BLACK ..AWFUL

1 stars

I bought this product today and I mixed it up for my daughters to apply the mixture as per instructions and it had a purple tone to it , thought it would be ok but it wasn’t it has turned both my daughters eyebrows purple, they are left very upset as they have school tomorrow and are worried about being bullied.

Very disappointing

1 stars

Left my brows in a purple colour and came off in 2 days Do not recommend Waste of money

Groooooovy but can you get a vegan version?

4 stars

I've been using this for years always been great and gives me black brows. If you wash around your brows it lasts longer than expected too. One thing I'm intrested to find out though, as a company do you test on animals or sell to china? Recently gone vegan it would be great if you started to do stuff for us vegans as now when i dye my brows i feel very icky about the whole thing as im not sure what your policy is.

purple not black

2 stars

I was disappointed that my brows turned out purple in colour and not black.

excellent!!

5 stars

loved this product so easy to use and looked amazing after! alot cheaper then paying a salon to do! will buy again

