L'oreal Paris Excellence Color 8 Natural Blonde

Do not buy, I used this to cover roots and general 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 17th September 2016 Do not buy, I used this to cover roots and generally give my blonde a new boost, it came out chestnut brown, so much darker than my natural colour, now I'm stuck buying stripper to get it back to neutral to try again with a different make, useless and a waste of money

I've spent a lot of time and money stripping dark 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 11th June 2016 I've spent a lot of time and money stripping dark brown dye out of my hair. I ended up with ginger-blonde hair with varying patches of different shades of blonde, so I bought this colour to even out the blonde and tone down the orange. Yeah, my time and money has been wasted and I'm literally sitting in tears, my hair is dark brown, even darker than it was before. I mean, this is close to black. I'm so, so angry. Why market this as a lightening dye? It's darkened my hair by at least 8 shades. Now I have to go about stripping this dark brown out of my hair again and buy an actual blonde dye, can't afford it but thanks to Loreal I don't have much of a choice. AVOID THIS PRODUCT IF YOU WANT ANYTHING NEAR BLONDE.

I overlightened my hair with another bleach and us 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 23rd March 2016 I overlightened my hair with another bleach and used Casting to fetch it back to a more normal colour. I now use Excellence 8.1 to maintain the colour - it is easy to use, good coverage for my shoulder length hair, and the colours are true to the box. I have to comment though, that a lot of people seem to be going by the name of the dye and not the product number, I suggest before dying your hair at home, read about L'Oreal product numbering so that you can understand what shade you are buying, for example a 8.3 will be a level 8 colour (medium blond ish) with a gold undertone, 1 is violet undertone. If you are looking for a light brown, I would personally go for a level 7 colour not 6 as 6 is more of a medium brown. And if you already have highlights or any other bleach product on your hair, the colour will be darker as your hair is more porous and if you are lifting your hair more than 2 shades then be prepared as you will have golden tones as no box dye can lift that much without depositing golden tones in the hair.

I have used L'oreal hair colour for over 20 years 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 29th October 2015 I have used L'oreal hair colour for over 20 years and have always had compliments on my colour- from both friends and stylists. I have always loved the conditioner that comes with the colour but now find I can't even get it out of the bottle. The tube was great - but the little bottle is just IMPOSSIBLE to get the conditioner out. PLEASE change back to tube.

waste of money! no change to the colour of my hair 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 11th October 2015 waste of money! no change to the colour of my hair. Very disappointed

Very disappointed with this product. I am a natura 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 20th September 2015 Very disappointed with this product. I am a natural honey blonde looking to cover some grey. I didn't want anything too light as we are coming up to winter, so chose "natural medium blonde". This has come up very dark, far darker than my natural colour, and I will be recolouring as soon as I have time. If the colour indication is so unreliable I doubt I will buy this product again.

i made an account just to write a review for this 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 10th September 2015 i made an account just to write a review for this shockingly bad product. The colour was absolutely nothing like on the packet though my hair was a darkish blonde colour originally. it came out medium brown. . and not a particularly nice one. what a waste of money. DO NOT BUY IF YOU WANT BLONDE HAIR.

Have been using Excellence 9, Natural Light Blonde 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 23rd June 2015 Have been using Excellence 9, Natural Light Blonde, for at least 15 years. Loved the colour and even my various hairdressers have commented about the nice colour. Until now!!! Last time I purchased the colour I noticed that the box had changed but foolishly assumed that the colour had remained the same. Sadly not, after using this my hair looked a sludgy grey blonde. Fortunately, after several washes and exposure to sun, it has improved somewhat. Now faced with trying every singly blonde colourant on the market in an effort to find the colour I want. Not happy!!!!!

Tried 9.32, as it appears that the boxes/colours h 1 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 28th May 2015 Tried 9.32, as it appears that the boxes/colours have changed, so couldn't find my usual colour. Used "Natural Medium Blonde", and it turned out GINGER!!!!! Someone's got it wrong. I have used many Blonde colours, and none have ever even had a red tinge. Am going to have to use an old box of "Natural Blonde" now to try and rectify the mess!!