L'oreal Paris Excellence 6 Light Brown

It was the perfect colour for me with blue eyes and fair skin, but I hoped for more intensity and for it to last longer. It seemed to fade more easier than other hair dyes and wasn't very noticeable. It was a nice colour though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant colour my hair was so soft after it ..lasted for good long time would use it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Reasonable quality products but it is more suitable for the persons with more grey hairs as it give 100% coverage. I used it once because of excessive grey hairs and this does not disappoint me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I can never stress how much I love L’Oréal hair dyes it’s the only brand I will now use ok my hair for that glossy soft finish aswell as the lasting colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is amazing colour. It does look so natural. I really liked it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I followed the instructions and found it really easy to apply. It had a pleasant smell and did not drip. Loved the colour and the whole experience was good. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use and apply, giving an even colour. At first thought this colour was quite red but after a wash it settled down to a golden tone. I didn’t feel this covered greys that well though, I had some still visible. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great coverage and long lasting. I used it for my roots and it blended great, no patchiness. My hair was left feeling silky and really healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
As always with L’Oreal the product smelled amazing and not like hair dye at all! colour stays on really well, looks so bright and natural! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Having never used this hair colour before was a little worried of how the colour would turn out. I needn't have worried, the colour was great, the only downside to this product is the smell, it smelled very strongly of ammonia, it made my eyes water, because of this will not be using this product again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]