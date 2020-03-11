By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Excellence Color 5 Natural Brown

4(410)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Excellence Color 5 Natural Brown
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Excellence 5 Natural Brown Permanent Hair Dye
  • Triple Care Colour Ritual Hair Dye by Excellence
  • Cares for your colour. Cares for your scalp. Cares for your hair.
  • 1. Caring Colouring Cream
  • Enriched with Pro-Keratin. Protects the hair as it colours. Long-lasting, multi-tonal colour.
  • 2. Caring Gentle Scalp Post-Colour Shampoo
  • Delicately cleanses the scalp and hair by gently rinsing away excess residue. Smooths the hair to reveal its radiance. Natural, multi-tonal colour result. Formulated specifically to be used right after colouring your hair
  • 3. Caring Lightweight Mask
  • Infused with conditioning ingredients. Intensively nourishes the hair without weighing it down.
  • Excellence triple care colour, colour that cares as it colours
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Shampoo
  • L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Conditioner
  • Includes our triple care colour ritual, 1. Caring colouring cream, 2. Caring gentle scalp post-colour shampoo, 3. Caring lightweight mask
  • Covers up to 100% of greys
  • Gentle on scalp & hair
  • Nourished, healthy looking hair
  • Natural, multi-tonal colour result

Information

Ingredients

1206885 - Caring Colouring Cream: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydroxypropyl Bis(N-Hydroxyethyl-p-Phenylenediamine) HCL, Dimethicone, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Proline, p-Phenylenediamine, Carbomer, Threonine, Resorcinol, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. C201913/1), 1152439 - Developer: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin. (F.I.L. C202318/2), 1217017 - Caring Scalp Shampoo: Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Mica, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, PEG-45M, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Salicylic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Isoeugenol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, BHT, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate. (F.I.L. C226772/1), 1177657 - Caring Lightweight Mask: Aqua / Water, Amodimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Isopropyl Myristate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Acetic Acid, PEG-150 Distearate, Trideceth-5, Trideceth-6, Trideceth-10, Panthenol, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isoeugenol, 2-Oleamido-1, 3 Octadecanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. C223464/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Please follow the instruction leaflet

410 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

It was the perfect colour for me with blue eyes an

3 stars

It was the perfect colour for me with blue eyes and fair skin, but I hoped for more intensity and for it to last longer. It seemed to fade more easier than other hair dyes and wasn't very noticeable. It was a nice colour though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant colour my hair was so soft after it ..la

5 stars

Brilliant colour my hair was so soft after it ..lasted for good long time would use it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Reasonable quality products but it is more suitabl

4 stars

Reasonable quality products but it is more suitable for the persons with more grey hairs as it give 100% coverage. I used it once because of excessive grey hairs and this does not disappoint me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I can never stress how much I love L’Oréal hair dy

5 stars

I can never stress how much I love L’Oréal hair dyes it’s the only brand I will now use ok my hair for that glossy soft finish aswell as the lasting colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is amazing colour. It does look so natural. I

5 stars

This is amazing colour. It does look so natural. I really liked it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I followed the instructions and found it really ea

5 stars

I followed the instructions and found it really easy to apply. It had a pleasant smell and did not drip. Loved the colour and the whole experience was good. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use and apply, giving an even colour. At f

4 stars

Easy to use and apply, giving an even colour. At first thought this colour was quite red but after a wash it settled down to a golden tone. I didn’t feel this covered greys that well though, I had some still visible. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great coverage and long lasting. I used it for my

5 stars

Great coverage and long lasting. I used it for my roots and it blended great, no patchiness. My hair was left feeling silky and really healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

As always with L’Oreal the product smelled amazing

5 stars

As always with L’Oreal the product smelled amazing and not like hair dye at all! colour stays on really well, looks so bright and natural! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Having never used this hair colour before was a li

4 stars

Having never used this hair colour before was a little worried of how the colour would turn out. I needn't have worried, the colour was great, the only downside to this product is the smell, it smelled very strongly of ammonia, it made my eyes water, because of this will not be using this product again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 410 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

