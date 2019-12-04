By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smoked Bone In Gammon Joint

Tesco Smoked Bone In Gammon Joint
£ 15.60
£4.00/kg
Per 250g
  • Energy1125kJ 268kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt8.2g
    137%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 450kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked bone in, rind on gammon joint with added water.
  • Wood smoked for intense flavour and hand scored crispy crackling.
  • From Trusted Farms Wood smoked for intense flavour and hand scored for crispy crackling.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the cooking instructions above Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 30 mins per 500g plus 30 mins
Pre-heat oven. Place joint in a roasting tin and wrap the exposed meat in foil ensuring the rind is left uncovered. Place onto middle shelf of the oven and cook for 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 hour before carving for optimum meat succulence.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging including the pad .
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark

Number of uses

Minimum 12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Pad. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy450kJ / 107kcal1125kJ / 268kcal
Fat3.6g9.0g
Saturates1.3g3.2g
Carbohydrate0.5g1.3g
Sugars0.5g1.3g
Fibre0.5g1.3g
Protein17.9g44.8g
Salt3.3g8.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

