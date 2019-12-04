Tesco Unsmoked Bone In Gammon Joint

- Energy1508kJ 361kcal18%
- Fat20.1g29%
- Saturates7.2g36%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt7.5g125%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 603kJ / 144kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked bone in, rind on gammon joint with added water.
- Slowly cured for succulence and hand scored for crispy crackling.
- From Trusted Farms Slowly cured for succulence and hand scored for crispy crackling.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the cooking instructions above. Once defrosted use in the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 30 mins per 500g plus 30 mins
Pre-heat oven. Place joint in a roasting tin and wrap the exposed meat in foil ensuring the rind is left uncovered. Place onto middle shelf of the oven and cook for 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 hour before carving for optimum meat succulence.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer packaging including the pad.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark
Number of uses
Minimum 12 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Pad. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|603kJ / 144kcal
|1508kJ / 361kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|20.1g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|17.0g
|42.4g
|Salt
|3.0g
|7.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
