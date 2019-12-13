By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Canderel 5 Refill Sachets 500Pk

4.5(22)Write a review
Canderel 5 Refill Sachets 500Pk
  • Energy1 kJ 0 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1 kJ

Product Description

  • Aspartame and acesulfame-k based table-top sweetener
  • Find out more on our website
  • Sweetness brings us together®
  • Canderel® gives your hot drinks the delicious sweet taste you love without all the calories.
  • So relax and share a sweet moment together with Canderel®!
  • Canderel is also available in granules and liquid.
  • Delightful sweet taste
  • Suitable for lacto vegetarian diet
  • Kosher - KLBD-D

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Sweeteners: Aspartame* (8%), Acesulfame-K (5.37%), Stabilisers: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Flavouring, *Contains a source of Phenylalanine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before end: see base of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use
  • 1 tablet of Canderel® = 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar
  • 0 calories as sweet as 16 calories
  • How to fill your dispenser:
  • Carefully open the lid of the dispenser at the lever slot indicated...
  • Tear open one of the 100 tablet refill sachets and empty the contents into the dispenser...
  • Firmly secure the lid of the dispenser.
  • Canderel refill packs can only be used in Canderel dispensers.

Number of uses

1 tablet = 0.085g Pack contains 500 tablets

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.

Return to

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.
  • For more details, visit our website: www.canderel.co.uk/www.canderel.ie
  • Or contact our Careline on Freephone/Toll Free 0800 731 3500 (UK) 1800 535 677 (ROI)

Net Contents

42.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer TabletPer 100g
Energy 1 kJ1454 kJ
-(0 kcal)(348 kcal)
Fat0g0g
of which, saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g82g
of which, sugars0g76g
Protein0g7.7g
Salt0g0.09g

Was a good substitute for sugar

4 stars

Was a good substitute for sugar

Sweet !! And convenient

5 stars

Good sweetener, no nasty aftertaste, very convenient to use, and satisfies a sweet tooth

A simple and eco friendly ( no plastic container )

5 stars

A simple and eco friendly ( no plastic container ) way to replace your Canderel. A simple solution to a sugar free replacement in your hot drinks.

Great sugar alternative

5 stars

Easy carry pack of 5x 100, great sugar alternative and refill helps to re-use plastic dispenser.

Convenient pack size and easy to use product.

4 stars

Convenient pack size and easy to use product.

The product was very good quality. It was a very

5 stars

The product was very good quality. It was a very good price and I have used it for many things.

Great idea!

5 stars

Quick, convenient and great way to buy this product.

Great sugar alternative

4 stars

Canderell is a great alternative to sugar, really handy to use and is low calorie too.

Nice taste

4 stars

I’m not keen on sweetners as a rule but if I had to buy one this would be the one I would go for. It is not too sickly sweet like some others.

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste without the calories of sugar. Good to be able get in refill form.

