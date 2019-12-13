Canderel 5 Refill Sachets 500Pk

Was a good substitute for sugar
Was a good substitute for sugar
Sweet !! And convenient
Good sweetener, no nasty aftertaste, very convenient to use, and satisfies a sweet tooth
A simple and eco friendly ( no plastic container )
A simple and eco friendly ( no plastic container ) way to replace your Canderel. A simple solution to a sugar free replacement in your hot drinks.
Great sugar alternative
Easy carry pack of 5x 100, great sugar alternative and refill helps to re-use plastic dispenser.
Convenient pack size and easy to use product.
Convenient pack size and easy to use product.
The product was very good quality. It was a very
The product was very good quality. It was a very good price and I have used it for many things.
Great idea!
Quick, convenient and great way to buy this product.
Great sugar alternative
Canderell is a great alternative to sugar, really handy to use and is low calorie too.
Nice taste
I’m not keen on sweetners as a rule but if I had to buy one this would be the one I would go for. It is not too sickly sweet like some others.
Great taste
Great taste without the calories of sugar. Good to be able get in refill form.