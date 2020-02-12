Pancake Day

Vegan banana pancakes recipe

  1. In a bowl, mash 1 banana. Whisk in 1 tbsp sunflower oil, 1 tsp lemon juice, ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  2. Add 100g plain flour and ½ tsp baking powder
  3. Stir while gradually adding 250ml soya milk. The batter will take on the consistency of yogurt
  4. Put a little sunflower oil on some scrunched up kitchen towel and wipe across a frying pan
  5. Place frying pan on a medium heat
  6. Drop tablespoonfuls of batter onto the pan and swirl so it spreads across the surface
  7. When bubbles pop and the glossiness of the pancake becomes matte (about two mins), flip over
  8. Cook for a couple more minutes and place the finished pancake on a plate
  9. Repeat until the batter is used up. Serve hot with maple syrup

Vegan pancakes

