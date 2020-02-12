Pancake Day
Vegan banana pancakes recipe
- In a bowl, mash 1 banana. Whisk in 1 tbsp sunflower oil, 1 tsp lemon juice, ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- Add 100g plain flour and ½ tsp baking powder
- Stir while gradually adding 250ml soya milk. The batter will take on the consistency of yogurt
- Put a little sunflower oil on some scrunched up kitchen towel and wipe across a frying pan
- Place frying pan on a medium heat
- Drop tablespoonfuls of batter onto the pan and swirl so it spreads across the surface
- When bubbles pop and the glossiness of the pancake becomes matte (about two mins), flip over
- Cook for a couple more minutes and place the finished pancake on a plate
- Repeat until the batter is used up. Serve hot with maple syrup
Vegan pancakes
