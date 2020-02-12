Pancake Day
Vegan coconut pancakes recipe
- Sift 225g self-raising flour into a large bowl
- Add 2 tbsp golden caster sugar, 1 tsp baking powder and ½ tsp salt and mix
- Whisk in 30ml melted coconut oil, ½ tsp vanilla extract and 375ml free from coconut milk drink
- Whisk to a smooth batter, so it’s like thick double cream. If it’s too thick, add coconut milk
- Melt a little coconut oil in a large frying pan, add a large spoonful of batter for each pancake
- Cook over a low heat for 2–3 mins or until small bubbles start to appear
- Flip pancakes and cook for another 2 mins or until pale golden and well risen
- Place on a serving plate and keep warm while you cook the remaining batter to make 12 pancakes
- For the caramelised bananas, peel and slice 2 bananas into thick rounds and set aside
- In another frying pan, add 50g brown sugar and 100ml free from coconut milk drink
- Heat until the sugar has melted and the mixture is bubbling
- Once the mixture has reduced slightly, add the banana slices
- Leave to bubble for 2 mins, then flip over the slices and cook for 1 more minute
- Serve 3 pancakes per person with some of the bananas
- Drizzle over any remaining caramel and finish with a dollop of dairy-free coconut yogurt
- Tip: this recipe uses fresh coconut milk rather than tinned for a light, fluffy batter
- You could also use another non-dairy milk instead, such as almond or soya milk
