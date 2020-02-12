Pancake Day

Vegan coconut pancakes recipe

  1. Sift 225g self-raising flour into a large bowl
  2. Add 2 tbsp golden caster sugar, 1 tsp baking powder and ½ tsp salt and mix
  3. Whisk in 30ml melted coconut oil, ½ tsp vanilla extract and 375ml free from coconut milk drink
  4. Whisk to a smooth batter, so it’s like thick double cream. If it’s too thick, add coconut milk
  5. Melt a little coconut oil in a large frying pan, add a large spoonful of batter for each pancake
  6. Cook over a low heat for 2–3 mins or until small bubbles start to appear
  7. Flip pancakes and cook for another 2 mins or until pale golden and well risen
  8. Place on a serving plate and keep warm while you cook the remaining batter to make 12 pancakes
  9. For the caramelised bananas, peel and slice 2 bananas into thick rounds and set aside
  10. In another frying pan, add 50g brown sugar and 100ml free from coconut milk drink
  11. Heat until the sugar has melted and the mixture is bubbling
  12. Once the mixture has reduced slightly, add the banana slices
  13. Leave to bubble for 2 mins, then flip over the slices and cook for 1 more minute
  14. Serve 3 pancakes per person with some of the bananas
  15. Drizzle over any remaining caramel and finish with a dollop of dairy-free coconut yogurt
  16. Tip: this recipe uses fresh coconut milk rather than tinned for a light, fluffy batter
  17. You could also use another non-dairy milk instead, such as almond or soya milk

Show more Pancake Day

Vegan pancakes

Showing 1-12 of 12 items
Showing 1-12 of 12 items
Back to top
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here