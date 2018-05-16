Easy meals
Pesto eggs Florentine
- In a bowl, mix 4 tsp pesto, juice of ½ lemon, tbsp olive oil and 4 tsp water; set aside
- Melt 10g butter in a frying pan over a low heat, then add 130g spinach a handful at a time
- Cook, stirring occasionally, for 4-5 mins until wilted
- Meanwhile, bring a pan of water to a simmer
- Stir to make a whirlpool, then crack 4 eggs, 1 egg at a time, into the pan
- Reduce the heat to a very gentle simmer
- Poach the eggs for 2-3 mins until the whites are set but the yolk is still runny
- Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper
- Put the toasted muffin halves on plates and top with wilted spinach, then the eggs
- Spoon over the pesto sauce and serve with extra fresh spinach, if you like
