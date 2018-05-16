Easy meals

Pesto eggs Florentine

  1. In a bowl, mix 4 tsp pesto, juice of ½ lemon, tbsp olive oil and 4 tsp water; set aside
  2. Melt 10g butter in a frying pan over a low heat, then add 130g spinach a handful at a time
  3. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 4-5 mins until wilted
  4. Meanwhile, bring a pan of water to a simmer
  5. Stir to make a whirlpool, then crack 4 eggs, 1 egg at a time, into the pan
  6. Reduce the heat to a very gentle simmer
  7. Poach the eggs for 2-3 mins until the whites are set but the yolk is still runny
  8. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper
  9. Put the toasted muffin halves on plates and top with wilted spinach, then the eggs
  10. Spoon over the pesto sauce and serve with extra fresh spinach, if you like

Show more Easy meals

Pesto eggs Florentine

Showing 1-7 of 7 items
Showing 1-7 of 7 items
Back to top
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here