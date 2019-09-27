We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Read our cookies policy.

Manage cookies

You are offline. Some functionality may be unavailable.

Enjoy your first month on us for free*

Power up your Clubcard and save up to £40 every month

Subscribe to Clubcard Plus and get 10% off your groceries in-store, twice a month, as well as 10% off F&F all the time. All for just £7.99 a month.

Start your FREE trial

1-month free trial*, cancel anytime

*Eligibility criteria applies

1 minute to join, 1 month to enjoy

Just click the 'Start your FREE trial' button above

Download your Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app

Use your app in-store and start saving right away

What’s included in my FREE trial?

Enjoy all the benefits of Clubcard Plus for 1 month on us. Your subscription will continue for £7.99 a month when your free trial ends and you can cancel anytime.

Get 10% off two shops of your choice in-store

Power up your Clubcard and get 10% off your regular grocery shopping in-store, twice a month.

Just scan one of your two discount coupons in your Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app. Exclusions apply.

Get 10% off F&F and selected Tesco brands all the time

Save on all these brands every time you shop in-store: F&F clothing, Tesco Pet, Fred & Flo, Go Play, Go Create, Carousel, Go Cook, and Fox & Ivy

Find out more

Stay connected with the power of double data

Keep in touch more with double data every month on any pay monthly contract from Tesco Mobile. Conditions apply.

Find out more

Apply for a Clubcard Plus Credit Card

As a Clubcard Plus subscriber, you can apply for a Clubcard Plus Credit Card with Tesco Bank. Subject to status.

Find out more

Unlocking your benefits is easy

Download the app. Use in-store.

Remember, using your Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app in-store is the only way to get your Clubcard Plus benefits

app-store
google-play

Ready to power up your Clubcard?

1-month free trial*, cancel anytime

Start your FREE trial

Frequently asked questions

All new subscribers to Clubcard Plus will get their first month for free. You must have not been a subscriber to Clubcard Plus within the last 6 months.

Go to the Clubcard Plus page and follow the sign up process. You'll be asked to enter your payment details but don't worry you won't be charged until the free month ends.

After the free trial period ends, the £7.99 subscription fee will be charged automatically. You do not need to do anything to continue enjoying the benefits of Clubcard Plus.

Yes, you can cancel your Clubcard Plus subscription at anytime. See FAQs about 'Managing my Subscription' for more information.

Yes, you will be asked to enter your payment details as part of the sign up process but don't worry, you won't be charged straight away. Once your free month has ended the £7.99 subscription fee will be charged automatically.

Unfortunately the first month free offer is only available to new subscribers to Clubcard Plus if they haven't previously been subscriber to Clubcard Plus for any continuous six month period of time.

See the full Clubcard Plus terms and conditions

See all FAQs