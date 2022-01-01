Clubcard Pay+ is made up of a Clubcard Pay+ payment account and a Round Up savings account. It has been designed with your grocery shopping in mind, to help you manage your shopping budget each month. You can see all of your grocery spending in one place, and connect easily to Tesco Clubcard to see the Clubcard points you're collecting and maximise your rewards. The Clubcard Pay+ account comes with a debit card that you can use anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted, and you'll collect Clubcard points on most of your shopping, both in and out of Tesco. It also comes with a Round Up savings account, which lets you build up your savings pot seamlessly by rounding up your spending to the nearest £1 and saving the difference for a rainy day. Your Round Up balance can be transferred out of the account to any other UK bank account in your name at anytime. You can see and manage both accounts in the Tesco Bank Mobile Banking App.