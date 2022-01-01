Add your shopping money to your Clubcard Pay+ account using our secure Tesco Bank Mobile Banking App, and see all your grocery spending in one place
When you spend using your Clubcard Pay+ debit card, you can also round up purchases to the nearest pound and add the difference into a savings pot for a rainy day
Tesco Clubcard Pay+ is provided by Tesco Bank and is available to Tesco Clubcard members who are resident in the UK and aged 18 or over. Accounts are subject to status.
Clubcard Pay+ is made up of a Clubcard Pay+ payment account and a Round Up savings account. It has been designed with your grocery shopping in mind, to help you manage your shopping budget each month. You can see all of your grocery spending in one place, and connect easily to Tesco Clubcard to see the Clubcard points you're collecting and maximise your rewards. The Clubcard Pay+ account comes with a debit card that you can use anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted, and you'll collect Clubcard points on most of your shopping, both in and out of Tesco. It also comes with a Round Up savings account, which lets you build up your savings pot seamlessly by rounding up your spending to the nearest £1 and saving the difference for a rainy day. Your Round Up balance can be transferred out of the account to any other UK bank account in your name at anytime. You can see and manage both accounts in the Tesco Bank Mobile Banking App.
You'll need to be registered and signed into your Clubcard account to be able to apply for Clubcard Pay+. The application is all online and should only take you a few minutes to apply and find out if you've been successful.
It's a savings account provided with Clubcard Pay+, which helps you build your savings pot by rounding up your change to the nearest pound.
Your Clubcard Pay+ debit card is also your Clubcard, so you'll collect your normal 1 Clubcard point for every £1 spent in Tesco (in-store and online). You'll also collect 1 Clubcard point for every £8 spent outside Tesco.
When you open a Clubcard Pay+ account, you'll be automatically enrolled into the Clubcard scheme if you are not already a member. Tesco Bank will share information with Tesco Stores for the operation of your Clubcard account. Clubcard accounts are managed separately by Tesco Stores. You can visit the Tesco Stores privacy notice for further information about how Tesco Stores uses your information.
3 month offer: for the first 3 months (100 days, to be exact) after you open your Clubcard Pay+ account, you’ll collect 2 Clubcard points for every £1 you spend using your Clubcard Pay+ debit card on qualifying products in Tesco and on Tesco Fuel (excludes Esso). That’s 1 extra Clubcard point for every £1 you spend. After 100 days, you'll go back to the standard Clubcard points collection rate for using Clubcard Pay+ in Tesco and on Tesco Fuel (1 Clubcard point for every £1 spent).
Clubcard points are calculated on each purchase transaction and the standard collection rate is subject to change. Exclusions apply and there are some products at Tesco you can’t collect Clubcard points on, see exclusions here.
The Tesco Clubcard Scheme is administered by Tesco Stores Limited, Tesco House, Shire Park, Kestrel Way, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1GA, who are responsible for fulfilling Clubcard points.
Tesco Clubcard Pay+ is provided by Tesco Bank. Tesco Bank is a trading name of Tesco Personal Finance plc. Registered in Scotland No. SC173199. Registered Office: 2 South Gyle Crescent, Edinburgh, EH12 9FQ. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.