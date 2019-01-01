Product Terms and Conditions
Wine by the Case Products
- Descriptions, prices and product information
-
The prices payable for the wine that you order are clearly set out on the Tesco.Com Wine by the Case website. Every effort is made to ensure that the prices shown for items are correct at the time you make your order. If, by mistake, we have under-priced an item, we will not be liable to supply that item to you at the stated price, provided that we notify you before we despatch the item to you. In those circumstances, we will notify the correct price to you so you can decide whether or not you wish to order the item at that price. If you decide not to order the item, we will give you a full refund on any amount already paid for that item in accordance with our refund policy in section 7 below.
- Availability
-
We try to ensure that we always stock the full product range. If for any reason beyond our reasonable control we are unable to supply a particular item, we will notify you as soon as possible. In such circumstances we will not be liable to you except to ensure that you are not charged for that item.
Vintage wines may be limited in availability. Whilst we make every effort to ensure that that advertised vintage is the one that we deliver, we cannot guarantee which vintage will be shipped to you. However, you are still able to return the wine if you are not satisfied (see section 8 below).
- Bulk buy policy
-
To ensure availability of all our products, customers may be limited to a maximum number of items. Large orders may be subject to limited delivery options. If you request Time slot delivery for a large order it may need to be delivered on multiple vans and we cannot therefore guarantee delivery within your requested 2 hour time slot (please see the Help section of the Tesco.Com Wine by the Case website for information on delivery arrangements).
- Payment and acceptance
-
You will be charged for your purchase at the time you place your order. After this time you cannot amend your order (but please see our cancellation policy in section 6 below).
Your order is an offer to buy from us. Nothing that we do or say will amount to any acceptance of that offer until we actually despatch an item to you, at which point a contract will be made between us. At any point up until then we may decline to supply an item to you. If we decline to supply an item to you and you have already paid for it, we will give you a full refund of any amount already paid for that item in accordance with our refund policy in section 7 below. Where items are despatched separately, our acceptance of the order in respect of each item takes place when that item is dispatched.
We cannot sell alcoholic products to anyone under 18. For this reason, we may refuse an order or refuse to make a delivery at our discretion. Orders may not be transferred from you as the customer to any other person. By placing an order (by phone or via Tesco.Com Wine by the Case) you confirm that you and the person the order is to be delivered to, are aged 18 years or over.
- Delivery
-
Delivery will be made to the address specified by you when you place your order.
We deliver to most addresses within the United Kingdom, with the exception of some outlying islands. Time slot delivery is not available to business addresses.
For a Time slot delivery through Tesco, where delivery requires a signature upon receipt, all items must be signed for by an adult aged 18 years or over. If no one of that age is at the address when the delivery is attempted, the goods will be retained by the driver and returned to us. You will then be refunded for the cost of the goods and you will have to place a new order for the items.
For a Next Day Delivery via our Courier partners, if no one of that age is at the address when the delivery is attempted, the driver will leave notification of attempted delivery and will telephone to rearrange or will return later that day. In these circumstances, if we have to return to deliver the items, a further delivery charge may become payable.
Alternatively, on placing an order you may be able to give instructions explaining if and where you would like your items to be left if no one is present at the time of delivery, such as with a neighbour. We also use third party delivery companies which may, at their discretion, leave your items in a safe place if no one is present at the time of delivery. In these circumstances the delivery company will put a card through your letter box explaining where it has left the items.
- Cancellation of order
-
You have the right to cancel your order up to 30 days following the receipt of an item by contacting our Customer Services department on 0800 323 4080.
If the item(s) have not been dispatched we will cancel the order and we will refund payment in accordance with our refund policy in section 7 below. If the item(s) have been dispatched to you and we are unable to stop the delivery, you can refuse to sign for the delivery so that the item(s) are returned to us and we will refund in accordance with our refund policy in section 7 below. Alternatively, if you have already taken delivery please follow the procedure for returns in section 8 below.
Sometimes you may not be able to part cancel an order. If this is the case, Customer Services will explain this to you.
- Refund policy
-
If you are entitled to a refund, we will refund you as follows:
- If you paid by payment card, we will refund you on the payment card;
- If you paid by Gift Card/moneycard, we will refund you on your payment card or send you a cheque;
- If you paid by Clubcard voucher we will refund you on your payment card or send you a cheque or give you the equivalent in Clubcard points;
In the event of a refund, all Clubcard points received for the purchase of a refunded item will be removed from your Clubcard account.
We will refund the delivery charge if you return all items of your order at the same time.
- Returns instructions
-
We hope that you will be happy with your purchase but should you wish to return an item, we aim to make the returns process as simple as possible.
If you change your mind within 30 days of receipt, we are happy to refund or exchange the item.
If you are unhappy with any of the items in any way please return them to any large Tesco store (excluding Tesco Express and Tesco Metro stores) and we will happily refund or exchange the item(s). In order to receive a refund you will need to provide the invoice or receipt for the items you wish to return.
If you are unable to get to a Tesco store, please call our Customer Services department on 0800 323 4080 to arrange a collection. We are not able to collect any broken bottles and we can only collect items in their original packaging.
- Sale or Return
-
We offer a 'sale or return' policy on orders of 10 cases or more. For an extended period of 3 months and only upon prior agreement with our Wine Advisor team, we will accept up to 10% of the original order returned to us via the above channels.
Wines must be returned in their original packaging with labels, foils, corks or screw-caps intact and unopened. Only full, whole cases may be returned. We are unable to offer sale or return on Fine Wine products.
All products must be returned within 3 months of delivery. Any returns over 10% of the order will be rejected. Wine Advisors can be contacted on 0800 323 4088.
- Payments
-
You can pay by American Express, Mastercard or Visa credit or debit card, Maestro and Clubcard Plus. We also accept Gift Card and Clubcard vouchers. We do not accept any other type of card, e.g. Visa Electron.
For use of Tesco Gift Card and Clubcard vouchers please see section 10 below.
Your credit/debit card details will be encrypted by the Tesco.Com Wine by the Case website to minimise the possibility of unauthorised access or disclosure. Authority for payment must be given at the time of order. If there is a problem taking payment for all or part of your order we will contact you by email (or by telephone if you have not given us an email address).
The cost of your wine includes a 2.5% transaction fee that is payable to Tesco Card Services Limited.
- Free gifts and promotional items
-
Free gifts and promotional items that are given away in conjunction with a purchase may be despatched to you separately and delivery times may vary. There will not be any additional delivery charge.
If you change your mind and return your item under the returns policy in section 8 above you must also return any free gift or promotional item associated with the promotion and received by you as a result of that order.
We accept Tesco Gift Cards/moneycards and Clubcard vouchers, subject to the General Terms & Conditions of Tesco.com and any other specific conditions notified to you on the issue of such Gift Cards/moneycard or Clubcard vouchers.
- Our responsibility to you
-
If we are in breach of these Terms & Conditions, we will only be responsible for any losses that you suffer as a result to the extent that they are a foreseeable consequence to both of us at the time you make the relevant order. Our liability shall not include business losses such as lost data, lost profits or business interruption.
This paragraph 11 shall not limit or affect our liability resulting from any items sold being found to be unsafe or if something we do negligently causes death or personal injury. Our liability to you in connection with any order will not exceed the total price charged for the items.
- Tesco Wine Select
-
We no longer offer the Wine Select subscriptions service. For details on the alternative service please contact the wine advisors on 0800 323 4088.
- Wine Advisor Refer A Friend Loyalty Programme – Terms and Conditions
-
Refer a friend is open to all existing & active Wine by the case (WBTC) customers aged 18 or over, except for anyone directly connected with the planning or administration of the offer. Customers must only refer new customers (known here on as 'friends') who are 18 or over. Friends can't have shopped on WBTC before and will thus be considered new. Friends money off coupons can't be used in conjunction with any other coupons. Customers Clubcard Points will be loaded within 2 months of their friends purchase. Customers can claim a maximum of 5000 points or have 10 successful referrals.
If we feel that customers are trying to fraudulently collect points we reserve the right to withhold the transfer of points. We will offer 1 x 500 points per household, you cannot refer more than one person per household. By entering the Refer a Friend scheme you agree to receive offers and information about Tesco products and services. The offer will be run until 31st July but we reserve the right to suspend the scheme should we see fit and will notify you should this happen.
All normal T&C's apply.
- General
-
You may not transfer any of your rights under these Product Terms & Conditions to any other person. We may transfer our rights under these Product Terms & Conditions to another business where we reasonably believe your rights will not be affected.
If you breach these Product Terms & Conditions and we choose to ignore this, we will still be entitled to use our rights and remedies at a later date or in any other situation where you breach these Product Terms & Conditions. We shall not be responsible for any breach of these Product Terms & Conditions caused by circumstances beyond our reasonable control.
Except as expressly set out in these Product Terms & Conditions, all use of your personal information will be made in accordance with our Privacy Policy
When ordering from the Tesco.Com Wine by the Case website we accept orders only from Web browsers that permit communication through Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology, for example, version 3.0 or higher of Explorer and versions 3.02 or higher of Netscape. This means you cannot inadvertently place an order through an unsecured connection.
These Product Terms & Conditions are subject to English law and all sales made under these Product Terms & Conditions are subject to the Licensing Act 2003. We will try to solve any disagreements quickly and efficiently. If you are not happy with the way we deal with any disagreement and you want to take court proceedings, you must do so in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.
- Customer Services
-
Contact our Customer Service team on 0800 323 4080† or 0330 123 4080††, Monday-Friday 8am-11pm, Saturday 8am-8pm, Sunday 10am-6pm.
†0800 numbers are free from BT landlines.
††03 numbers mean that all calls from private telephones, including mobiles, will only be charged at local rate. They will also be included as part of any inclusive call minutes provided by your phone operator.