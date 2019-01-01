FAQ: SIM free and pay as you go mobile phone product deliveries
Here’s everything you need to know about deliveries for SIM free and pay as you go mobile phone products.
Delivery: times, costs and exclusions
We offer free next-day home delivery on pay as you go phones, pay as you go SIMs and SIM free phones.
More about delivery
All items are delivered directly to your door.
- What if I’m not in for the delivery?
If you are not in when we deliver, we will try to leave the order with a neighbour or in a secure place and drop a card through the door to let you know where we’ve left it. If we can’t leave your order in a secure place or with a neighbour, we will leave a card at your address. Please follow the instructions on the card to re-arrange delivery.
- How can I track my order?
We will let you know what’s happening with your order by email and on the website. To find out the latest status of your order online log on to Account and go to “Your Order”.
If your delivery is due today and it’s late, please double-check the delivery date on your confirmation email, and also make sure we haven’t sent you any email or text updates.
Our customer services team are always here to help, but they won’t have more specific order arrival times than you’ll find online.
We will let you know if anything changes with your order via email, text or phone. So it’s really important that your contact details are up to date on your Tesco account.
- What should I do if my delivery is late?
We try our very best to let our customers know of any potential delay as soon as possible.
Unfortunately, delays can happen which are often beyond our control. If this means your order cannot be delivered on the confirmed delivery date, we will let you know as soon as we know of any delay. Please check the confirmed delivery date on your order confirmation and ensure you have not received any further emails or text messages from us with updates on the progress of your order.
- I have not had my order but the tracking says it has been delivered?
Is it possible that a relative or neighbour has signed for your delivery?
If you think there’s been a problem, please just get in touch with our customer services team on the relevant phone number or email address on the Contact us page.
- International addresses
You can place an order from outside the UK, but the order must be delivered to a delivery address within England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland or the Isle of Man.
- Do you deliver to businesses?
Tesco will certainly deliver to business addresses. However, our products are for personal use only and we are not responsible for any loss a business may encounter having used them. Please see our terms and conditions page.
- Why can you not deliver to my address?
If a delivery address is not listed on our site, then we will be unable to deliver to it. There are a number of possible reasons why we’ll be unable to deliver to your address, for example:
- Your home may be in an area of the UK that is not served by our online delivery service; or
- Your delivery address may not have a fully registered Royal Mail postcode. This could happen if you live in a newly built house or flat. You need to contact Royal Mail if this is the case.
If you have further questions about this, please contact our customer services on 0800 323 4050 (or 0330 123 4050 charged at local rate from a mobile.
- What else do I need to know?
Please note, by placing an order you are authorising us to accept signature from another person on your behalf, in case you’re not in when a delivery that requires a signature is delivered. If required, anyone in the household over the age of 18 can sign for deliveries from Tesco.
For products that do not require a signature at delivery you may be able to give instructions explaining if and where you would like the product to be left if no one is present at the time of delivery, such as with a neighbour.
We may leave a product in a safe place if no one is present at the time of delivery. In these circumstances we will put a card through your letterbox explaining where we have left the product.