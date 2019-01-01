Tesco Direct Closure FAQs

Tesco Direct was our online shop for clothing, homeware, furniture, electricals, toys, gardening, flowers, health and beauty, and gift products. On 9 July, we closed the Tesco Direct website.

We are continuing to offer SIM free and pay as you go mobile products at tesco.com.

Our main website, tesco.com, will continue to sell grocery products as usual, alongside a selected range of items that were previously available on Tesco Direct.

Large items such as mattresses, bikes and sofas are no longer be available, but a wide range of clothing, homeware, electricals, toys, and gifts will continue to be available in-store.