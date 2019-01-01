Tesco Direct Closure FAQs
- What has changed?
Tesco Direct was our online shop for clothing, homeware, furniture, electricals, toys, gardening, flowers, health and beauty, and gift products. On 9 July, we closed the Tesco Direct website.
We are continuing to offer SIM free and pay as you go mobile products at tesco.com.
Our main website, tesco.com, will continue to sell grocery products as usual, alongside a selected range of items that were previously available on Tesco Direct.
Large items such as mattresses, bikes and sofas are no longer be available, but a wide range of clothing, homeware, electricals, toys, and gifts will continue to be available in-store.
- Can I buy F&F clothing online?
You can see our latest range of F&F clothing online, however you won’t be able to buy it online. F&F clothing will still be available in selected Tesco stores – please use our store locator to find your nearest store with F&F clothing.
- Can I still buy school uniform online?
We’ll continue to sell a wide range of plain school uniforms in-store. You can view the range online now. Remember, with our 100-day guarantee, you can kit your kids out with confidence.
Although we no longer provide embroidered school uniforms, you can order embroidered uniforms directly from our old supplier through their new service, My Clothing, which offers the same great value and support for schools through its own donation scheme.
- Which Tesco Direct products will I be able to buy on the Tesco groceries site?
There are currently nearly 2,500 non-food products available to buy with your groceries, and we are looking to expand this range further.
These items include pots and pans, balloons, CDs, car shampoo, stationery, toys and games, cook and dine, men's grooming, nursery accessories, home fragrance, and bed sheets (dependent on postcode).
- What if I've changed my mind about my order or my item is faulty or damaged?
If you need to return something that you purchased before 9 July, please contact our customer services team.
- Where can I find the terms and conditions for Tesco Direct?
You can find our terms and conditions for Tesco Direct at https://www.tesco.com/direct/help/terms-conditions.page.
- Still need help?
Even though Tesco Direct has now closed, we're still here to give you any help you may need. Please get in touch via our Contact Us page.