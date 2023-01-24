We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Valentine's
Delivery Saver
Valentine's Day
Meal Options
Continental Breakfast
Continental Breakfast
Back to Continental Breakfast
Continental Breakfast
Showing
1 to 14
of
14 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(6)
1 Category
Filter by
Continental
Breakfast
(14)
5 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(7)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(3)
Filter by
New York
Bakery
(2)
Filter by
Hot Bagel Co
(1)
Filter by
Warburtons
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(14)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(14)
Filter by
Halal
(13)
Filter by
No palm oil
(10)
Filter by
No celery
(8)
Filter by
No fish
(8)
Filter by
No lupin
(8)
Filter by
No mustard
(8)
Filter by
No nuts or
peanuts
(8)
Filter by
No shellfish
(8)
Filter by
No sulphites
(8)
Filter by
No pulses, beans
or peas
(7)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(6)
Filter by
No sesame
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(14)
Tesco All Butter Chocolate Croissant 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Croissants
shelf
£1.55
£0.78/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco All Butter Chocolate Croissant 2 Pack
Add
Tesco All Butter Almond Croissant 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Croissants
shelf
£1.55
£0.78/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco All Butter Almond Croissant 2 Pack
Add
Tesco All Butter Pain Au Raisin 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Danish Pastries
shelf
£1.55
£0.78/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco All Butter Pain Au Raisin 2 Pack
Add
Cinnamon Swirl 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Danish Pastries
shelf
Clubcard Price
£1.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
£1.55
£0.78/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Cinnamon Swirl 2 Pack
Add
Clubcard Price
£1.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
Maple And Pecan Plait 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Danish Pastries
shelf
Clubcard Price
£1.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
£1.55
£0.78/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Maple And Pecan Plait 2 Pack
Add
Clubcard Price
£1.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
Vanilla Creme Crown 2 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Danish Pastries
shelf
Clubcard Price
£1.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
£1.55
£0.78/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Vanilla Creme Crown 2 Pack
Add
Clubcard Price
£1.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
Tesco Finest 4 All Butter Croissants
Write a review
Rest of
Croissants
shelf
£2.10
£0.52/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Finest 4 All Butter Croissants
Add
Tesco Finest 4 Buttermilk Pancakes
Write a review
Rest of
Pancakes
shelf
£1.65
£0.41/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Finest 4 Buttermilk Pancakes
Add
New York Bakery Plain Bagels 5 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Bagels
shelf
Clubcard Price
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
£1.75
£0.35/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of New York Bakery Plain Bagels 5 Pack
Add
Clubcard Price
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
New York Bakery Sesame Bagels 5 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Bagels
shelf
Clubcard Price
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
£1.75
£0.35/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of New York Bakery Sesame Bagels 5 Pack
Add
Clubcard Price
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
Tesco 4 All Butter Pain Au Chocolat
Write a review
Rest of
Pain au Chocolat
shelf
£1.60
£0.40/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco 4 All Butter Pain Au Chocolat
Add
New York Bakery Cinnamon & Raisin Bagels 5 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Bagels
shelf
Clubcard Price
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
£1.75
£0.35/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of New York Bakery Cinnamon & Raisin Bagels 5 Pack
Add
Clubcard Price
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023