We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Father's Day
Delivery Saver
Summer BBQ
Vegetarian & Vegan
Ice Cream Sticks & Ice Lollies
Ice Cream Sticks & Ice Lollies
Ice Cream Sticks & Ice Lollies
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Ice Cream Sticks &
Ice Lollies
(5)
2 Brands
Filter by
Magnum
(3)
Filter by
Wicked Kitchen
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low salt
(5)
Filter by
No egg
(5)
Filter by
No gluten
(5)
Filter by
Vegan
(4)
Filter by
Halal
(3)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(3)
Filter by
No soya
(3)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(3)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Magnum Vegan Almond Ice Cream 270Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Ice Lollies
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.30
/100ml
Add Magnum Vegan Almond Ice Cream 270Ml
Add
add Magnum Vegan Almond Ice Cream 270Ml to basket
Magnum Vegan Classic Ice Cream 270Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.30
/100ml
Add Magnum Vegan Classic Ice Cream 270Ml
Add
add Magnum Vegan Classic Ice Cream 270Ml to basket
Magnum Vegan Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream 3 X 90Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Ice Cream Sticks
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.30
/100ml
Add Magnum Vegan Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream 3 X 90Ml
Add
add Magnum Vegan Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream 3 X 90Ml to basket
Wicked Kitchen Chocolate & Almond Sticks 3X100ml
Write a review
Rest of
Ice Cream Sticks
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.83
/100ml
Add Wicked Kitchen Chocolate & Almond Sticks 3X100ml
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Chocolate & Almond Sticks 3X100ml to basket
New
Wicked Kitchen Berry White Sticks 3X100ml
Write a review
Rest of
Ice Cream Sticks
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.83
/100ml
Add Wicked Kitchen Berry White Sticks 3X100ml
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Berry White Sticks 3X100ml to basket
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Summer BBQ
(5)
Vegetarian & Vegan
(5)
Ice Cream Sticks & Ice Lollies
(5)
Ice Cream Sticks & Ice Lollies
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Magnum
(3)
Wicked Kitchen
(2)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low salt
(5)
No egg
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Father's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close