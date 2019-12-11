Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Pets
Dog & Puppy
Dog Treats & Dental Chews
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
Showing
1-24
of
34 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(12)
1 Category
Filter by
Dog Dental Sticks,
Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
(34)
7 Brands
Filter by
Pedigree
(14)
Filter by
Dentalife
(6)
Filter by
Bakers
(4)
Filter by
Tesco Pet
(4)
Filter by
Lily's Kitchen
(3)
Filter by
Wagg
(2)
Filter by
Hi Life
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(34)
Pedigree Large Dog Dentastix Daily Chews 56 Sticks
Write a review
£
13.00
£
0.23
/each
Add Pedigree Large Dog Dentastix Daily Chews 56 Sticks
Add
add Pedigree Large Dog Dentastix Daily Chews 56 Sticks to basket
Pedigree DentaStix Large Dental Dog Chews x28 sticks
Write a review
£
6.50
£
0.23
/each
Add Pedigree DentaStix Large Dental Dog Chews x28 sticks
Add
add Pedigree DentaStix Large Dental Dog Chews x28 sticks to basket
Dentalife Daily Oral Care 426G
Write a review
£
3.75
£
8.81
/kg
Add Dentalife Daily Oral Care 426G
Add
add Dentalife Daily Oral Care 426G to basket
Dentalife Daily Oral Care Medium 345G
Write a review
£
3.75
£
10.87
/kg
Add Dentalife Daily Oral Care Medium 345G
Add
add Dentalife Daily Oral Care Medium 345G to basket
Dentalife Small Dog Dental Chew 345G
Write a review
£
3.75
£
10.87
/kg
Add Dentalife Small Dog Dental Chew 345G
Add
add Dentalife Small Dog Dental Chew 345G to basket
Hilife Dog Dental Chews 12 Pack
Write a review
£
4.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Hilife Dog Dental Chews 12 Pack
Add
add Hilife Dog Dental Chews 12 Pack to basket
Pedigree Denta Stix Medium Dental Dog Chews x28
Write a review
£
6.00
£
0.21
/each
Add Pedigree Denta Stix Medium Dental Dog Chews x28
Add
add Pedigree Denta Stix Medium Dental Dog Chews x28 to basket
Pedigree Treats Dentastix 28 Dog Chews Small 440G
Write a review
£
5.50
£
0.20
/each
Add Pedigree Treats Dentastix 28 Dog Chews Small 440G
Add
add Pedigree Treats Dentastix 28 Dog Chews Small 440G to basket
Pedigree Treats Dentastix Advanced Dog Chews 40G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
37.50
/kg
Add Pedigree Treats Dentastix Advanced Dog Chews 40G
Add
add Pedigree Treats Dentastix Advanced Dog Chews 40G to basket
Pedigree Dentastix Advanced Dog Chew 80G
Write a review
£
1.75
£
21.88
/kg
Add Pedigree Dentastix Advanced Dog Chew 80G
Add
add Pedigree Dentastix Advanced Dog Chew 80G to basket
Tesco 28 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 720G
Write a review
£
3.15
£
4.38
/kg
Add Tesco 28 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 720G
Add
add Tesco 28 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 720G to basket
Pedigree Medium Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 28 Sticks
Any 2 for £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
7.00
£
0.25
/each
Add Pedigree Medium Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 28 Sticks
Add
add Pedigree Medium Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 28 Sticks to basket
Any 2 for £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Bakers Dental Delicious Large Chicken 270G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
2.00
£
7.41
/kg
Add Bakers Dental Delicious Large Chicken 270G
Add
add Bakers Dental Delicious Large Chicken 270G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Bakers Joint Delicious Large Chicken 240G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Joint Care & Healthcare Treats
shelf
£
2.00
£
8.34
/kg
Add Bakers Joint Delicious Large Chicken 240G
Add
add Bakers Joint Delicious Large Chicken 240G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Bakers Dental Delicious Medium Chicken 200G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.75
£
8.75
/kg
Add Bakers Dental Delicious Medium Chicken 200G
Add
add Bakers Dental Delicious Medium Chicken 200G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Dentalife Daily Oral Care Medium 115G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
11.31
/kg
Add Dentalife Daily Oral Care Medium 115G
Add
add Dentalife Daily Oral Care Medium 115G to basket
Bakers Joint Delicious Medium Chicken 180G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Joint Care & Healthcare Treats
shelf
£
1.75
£
0.97
/100g
Add Bakers Joint Delicious Medium Chicken 180G
Add
add Bakers Joint Delicious Medium Chicken 180G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Dentalife Daily Oral Care Small 115G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
11.31
/kg
Add Dentalife Daily Oral Care Small 115G
Add
add Dentalife Daily Oral Care Small 115G to basket
Dentalife Daily Oral Care 142G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
9.16
/kg
Add Dentalife Daily Oral Care 142G
Add
add Dentalife Daily Oral Care 142G to basket
Pedigree Dental Dentastix 7 Dog Treats Chews270g
Save 50p Was £2.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.21
/each
Add Pedigree Dental Dentastix 7 Dog Treats Chews270g
Add
add Pedigree Dental Dentastix 7 Dog Treats Chews270g to basket
Save 50p Was £2.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Lily's Kitchen Woofbrush Dental Large Dog Single 47G
Write a review
£
1.45
£
30.86
/kg
Add Lily's Kitchen Woofbrush Dental Large Dog Single 47G
Add
add Lily's Kitchen Woofbrush Dental Large Dog Single 47G to basket
Pedigree Dentastix Medium Dogs 7 Stick 180G
Save 50p Was £1.75 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.25
£
6.95
/kg
Add Pedigree Dentastix Medium Dogs 7 Stick 180G
Add
add Pedigree Dentastix Medium Dogs 7 Stick 180G to basket
Save 50p Was £1.75 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Lily's Kitchen Woofbrush Dental Medium Dog Single 28G
Write a review
£
1.35
£
48.22
/kg
Add Lily's Kitchen Woofbrush Dental Medium Dog Single 28G
Add
add Lily's Kitchen Woofbrush Dental Medium Dog Single 28G to basket
Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 180G
Write a review
£
0.90
£
5.00
/kg
Add Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 180G
Add
add Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 180G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
34 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 10 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(12)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Pets
(34)
Dog & Puppy
(34)
Dog Treats & Dental Chews
(34)
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
(34)
Filter by
BRAND
Pedigree
(14)
Dentalife
(6)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close