Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Pets
Dog & Puppy
Dog Treats & Dental Chews
Dog Biscuit Treats
Dog Biscuit Treats
Showing
1-13
of
13 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Dog Biscuit
Treats
(13)
5 Brands
Filter by
Pedigree
(4)
Filter by
Tesco Pet
(4)
Filter by
Bonio
(3)
Filter by
Lily's Kitchen
(1)
Filter by
Winalot
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(13)
Lily's Kitchen Grain Free Variety 6X400g
Write a review
£
12.50
£
5.21
/kg
Add Lily's Kitchen Grain Free Variety 6X400g
Add
add Lily's Kitchen Grain Free Variety 6X400g to basket
Bonio 1.2Kg
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
3.20
£
2.67
/kg
Add Bonio 1.2Kg
Add
add Bonio 1.2Kg to basket
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Pedigree Gravy Bones Biscuits Dog Treats 1.5Kg
Write a review
£
4.50
£
3.00
/kg
Add Pedigree Gravy Bones Biscuits Dog Treats 1.5Kg
Add
add Pedigree Gravy Bones Biscuits Dog Treats 1.5Kg to basket
Tesco Biscuit Bones Large Bite Selection Dog Treats 1.2Kg
Write a review
£
2.20
£
1.84
/kg
Add Tesco Biscuit Bones Large Bite Selection Dog Treats 1.2Kg
Add
add Tesco Biscuit Bones Large Bite Selection Dog Treats 1.2Kg to basket
Bonio The Original 650G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.75
£
2.70
/kg
Add Bonio The Original 650G
Add
add Bonio The Original 650G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Bonio Chicken 650G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.75
£
2.70
/kg
Add Bonio Chicken 650G
Add
add Bonio Chicken 650G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Small Bite Biscuit Bone Selection 800
Write a review
£
1.70
£
2.13
/kg
Add Tesco Small Bite Biscuit Bone Selection 800
Add
add Tesco Small Bite Biscuit Bone Selection 800 to basket
Winalot Shapes 800G
Write a review
£
1.89
£
2.37
/kg
Add Winalot Shapes 800G
Add
add Winalot Shapes 800G to basket
Tesco Turkey & Cranberry Dog Biscuits 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Gifts
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
6.00
/kg
Add Tesco Turkey & Cranberry Dog Biscuits 500G
Add
add Tesco Turkey & Cranberry Dog Biscuits 500G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
Pedigree Gravy Bones Original Dog Biscuit Treats 400G
Write a review
£
1.72
£
4.30
/kg
Add Pedigree Gravy Bones Original Dog Biscuit Treats 400G
Add
add Pedigree Gravy Bones Original Dog Biscuit Treats 400G to basket
Pedigree Markies Dog Biscuit Treats 500G
Write a review
£
1.72
£
3.44
/kg
Add Pedigree Markies Dog Biscuit Treats 500G
Add
add Pedigree Markies Dog Biscuit Treats 500G to basket
Tesco Gravy Bites Dog Treats 400G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
2.50
/kg
Add Tesco Gravy Bites Dog Treats 400G
Add
add Tesco Gravy Bites Dog Treats 400G to basket
Pedigree Jumbone Dog Christmas Gifts Medium Turkey 200G
Any 3 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Gifts
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
1.25
£
6.25
/kg
Add Pedigree Jumbone Dog Christmas Gifts Medium Turkey 200G
Add
add Pedigree Jumbone Dog Christmas Gifts Medium Turkey 200G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
Any 3 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-13
of
13 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Pets
(13)
Dog & Puppy
(13)
Dog Treats & Dental Chews
(13)
Dog Biscuit Treats
(13)
Filter by
BRAND
Pedigree
(4)
Tesco Pet
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close