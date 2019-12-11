Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Pets
Dog & Puppy
Dog Shampoo, Healthcare & Accessories
Dog Dental Care
Dog Dental Care
Showing
1-20
of
20 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(10)
1 Category
Filter by
Dog Dental
Care
(20)
4 Brands
Filter by
Pedigree
(13)
Filter by
Tesco Pet
(4)
Filter by
Bakers
(2)
Filter by
Hi Life
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(20)
Pedigree Large Dog Dentastix Daily Chews 56 Sticks
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
13.00
£
0.23
/each
Add Pedigree Large Dog Dentastix Daily Chews 56 Sticks
Add
add Pedigree Large Dog Dentastix Daily Chews 56 Sticks to basket
Pedigree DentaStix Large Dental Dog Chews x28 sticks
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
6.50
£
0.23
/each
Add Pedigree DentaStix Large Dental Dog Chews x28 sticks
Add
add Pedigree DentaStix Large Dental Dog Chews x28 sticks to basket
Hilife Dog Dental Chews 12 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Hilife Dog Dental Chews 12 Pack
Add
add Hilife Dog Dental Chews 12 Pack to basket
Pedigree Denta Stix Medium Dental Dog Chews x28
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
6.00
£
0.21
/each
Add Pedigree Denta Stix Medium Dental Dog Chews x28
Add
add Pedigree Denta Stix Medium Dental Dog Chews x28 to basket
Pedigree Treats Dentastix 28 Dog Chews Small 440G
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
5.50
£
0.20
/each
Add Pedigree Treats Dentastix 28 Dog Chews Small 440G
Add
add Pedigree Treats Dentastix 28 Dog Chews Small 440G to basket
Tesco 28 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 720G
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
3.15
£
4.38
/kg
Add Tesco 28 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 720G
Add
add Tesco 28 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 720G to basket
Pedigree Medium Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 28 Sticks
Any 2 for £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
7.00
£
0.25
/each
Add Pedigree Medium Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 28 Sticks
Add
add Pedigree Medium Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 28 Sticks to basket
Any 2 for £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Bakers Dental Delicious Large Chicken 270G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
2.00
£
7.41
/kg
Add Bakers Dental Delicious Large Chicken 270G
Add
add Bakers Dental Delicious Large Chicken 270G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Bakers Dental Delicious Medium Chicken 200G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
1.75
£
8.75
/kg
Add Bakers Dental Delicious Medium Chicken 200G
Add
add Bakers Dental Delicious Medium Chicken 200G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Pedigree Dental Dentastix 7 Dog Treats Chews270g
Save 50p Was £2.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.21
/each
Add Pedigree Dental Dentastix 7 Dog Treats Chews270g
Add
add Pedigree Dental Dentastix 7 Dog Treats Chews270g to basket
Save 50p Was £2.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Pedigree Dentastix Medium Dogs 7 Stick 180G
Save 50p Was £1.75 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
1.25
£
6.95
/kg
Add Pedigree Dentastix Medium Dogs 7 Stick 180G
Add
add Pedigree Dentastix Medium Dogs 7 Stick 180G to basket
Save 50p Was £1.75 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
0.90
£
5.00
/kg
Add Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 180G
Add
add Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 180G to basket
Tesco Smaller Dogs Dental Chews 7 Sticks 110G
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
0.80
£
7.28
/kg
Add Tesco Smaller Dogs Dental Chews 7 Sticks 110G
Add
add Tesco Smaller Dogs Dental Chews 7 Sticks 110G to basket
Pedigree Dental Dentastix 28 Dog Chews Fresh Large
Any 2 for £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
7.50
£
0.27
/each
Add Pedigree Dental Dentastix 28 Dog Chews Fresh Large
Add
add Pedigree Dental Dentastix 28 Dog Chews Fresh Large to basket
Any 2 for £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Pedigree Puppy Denta Tubo 3Pcs
Write a review
Rest of
Puppy Treats
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Pedigree Puppy Denta Tubo 3Pcs
Add
add Pedigree Puppy Denta Tubo 3Pcs to basket
Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Large Dog 270G
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.37
/100g
Add Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Large Dog 270G
Add
add Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Large Dog 270G to basket
Pedigree Fresh Dentastix Large Chews 7 Sticks
Save 50p Was £2.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.21
/each
Add Pedigree Fresh Dentastix Large Chews 7 Sticks
Add
add Pedigree Fresh Dentastix Large Chews 7 Sticks to basket
Save 50p Was £2.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Pedigree Small Dentastix Daily Dog 7 Sticks
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.14
/each
Add Pedigree Small Dentastix Daily Dog 7 Sticks
Add
add Pedigree Small Dentastix Daily Dog 7 Sticks to basket
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Pedigree Medium Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 7 Sticks
Save 60p Was £1.85 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.18
/each
Add Pedigree Medium Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 7 Sticks
Add
add Pedigree Medium Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 7 Sticks to basket
Save 60p Was £1.85 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Pedigree Small Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 7 Sticks
Save 60p Was £1.60 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.14
/each
Add Pedigree Small Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 7 Sticks
Add
add Pedigree Small Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 7 Sticks to basket
Save 60p Was £1.60 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-20
of
20 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(10)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Pets
(20)
Dog & Puppy
(20)
Dog Shampoo, Healthcare & Accessories
(20)
Dog Dental Care
(20)
Filter by
BRAND
Pedigree
(13)
Tesco Pet
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close