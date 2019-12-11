Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Pets
Dog & Puppy
Dog Shampoo, Healthcare & Accessories
Dog Shampoo, Healthcare & Accessories
Showing
1-24
of
37 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(11)
5 Categories
Filter by
Dog Bags & Poop
Scoops
(1)
Filter by
Dog Shampoo &
Grooming
(3)
Filter by
Dog Dental
Care
(20)
Filter by
Dog Wipes &
Sprays
(3)
Filter by
Dog
Accessories
(11)
9 Brands
Filter by
Pedigree
(13)
Filter by
Tesco Pet
(11)
Filter by
Good Boy
(3)
Filter by
Wagtastic
(3)
Filter by
Bakers
(2)
Filter by
Other
(2)
Filter by
Hi Life
(1)
Filter by
Pet Friends
(1)
Filter by
Vanish
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(37)
Pedigree Large Dog Dentastix Daily Chews 56 Sticks
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
13.00
£
0.23
/each
Add Pedigree Large Dog Dentastix Daily Chews 56 Sticks
Add
add Pedigree Large Dog Dentastix Daily Chews 56 Sticks to basket
Flexible Fun Large Dog Lead
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Accessories
shelf
£
13.00
£
13.00
/each
Add Flexible Fun Large Dog Lead
Add
add Flexible Fun Large Dog Lead to basket
Flexible Fun Dog Lead Medium
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Accessories
shelf
£
11.00
£
11.00
/each
Add Flexible Fun Dog Lead Medium
Add
add Flexible Fun Dog Lead Medium to basket
Wagtastic Dog Collar & Lead
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Accessories
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Wagtastic Dog Collar & Lead
Add
add Wagtastic Dog Collar & Lead to basket
Pedigree DentaStix Large Dental Dog Chews x28 sticks
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
6.50
£
0.23
/each
Add Pedigree DentaStix Large Dental Dog Chews x28 sticks
Add
add Pedigree DentaStix Large Dental Dog Chews x28 sticks to basket
Good Boy Wagtastic Puppy Pads 30'S
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Accessories
shelf
£
5.00
£
0.17
/each
Add Good Boy Wagtastic Puppy Pads 30'S
Add
add Good Boy Wagtastic Puppy Pads 30'S to basket
Wagtastic Double Sided Dog Brush
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Shampoo & Grooming
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Wagtastic Double Sided Dog Brush
Add
add Wagtastic Double Sided Dog Brush to basket
Hilife Dog Dental Chews 12 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Hilife Dog Dental Chews 12 Pack
Add
add Hilife Dog Dental Chews 12 Pack to basket
Puppia Mesh Dog Harness Grey Medium
Save £5.00 Was £13.00 Now £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Accessories
shelf
£
8.00
£
8.00
/each
Add Puppia Mesh Dog Harness Grey Medium
Add
add Puppia Mesh Dog Harness Grey Medium to basket
Save £5.00 Was £13.00 Now £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Pedigree Denta Stix Medium Dental Dog Chews x28
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
6.00
£
0.21
/each
Add Pedigree Denta Stix Medium Dental Dog Chews x28
Add
add Pedigree Denta Stix Medium Dental Dog Chews x28 to basket
Pedigree Treats Dentastix 28 Dog Chews Small 440G
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
5.50
£
0.20
/each
Add Pedigree Treats Dentastix 28 Dog Chews Small 440G
Add
add Pedigree Treats Dentastix 28 Dog Chews Small 440G to basket
Rosewood Catch & Flash Dog Toy
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Accessories
shelf
£
4.50
£
4.50
/each
Add Rosewood Catch & Flash Dog Toy
Add
add Rosewood Catch & Flash Dog Toy to basket
Good Boy Sponge Balls Dog Toy 3 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Accessories
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Good Boy Sponge Balls Dog Toy 3 Pack
Add
add Good Boy Sponge Balls Dog Toy 3 Pack to basket
Tesco Deodorising Dog Shampoo 200Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Shampoo & Grooming
shelf
£
3.00
£
15.00
/litre
Add Tesco Deodorising Dog Shampoo 200Ml
Add
add Tesco Deodorising Dog Shampoo 200Ml to basket
Tesco Sensitive Dog Shampoo 200Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Shampoo & Grooming
shelf
£
3.00
£
15.00
/litre
Add Tesco Sensitive Dog Shampoo 200Ml
Add
add Tesco Sensitive Dog Shampoo 200Ml to basket
Good Boy Plastic Dog Bowl Medium
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Accessories
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Good Boy Plastic Dog Bowl Medium
Add
add Good Boy Plastic Dog Bowl Medium to basket
Vanish Pet Expert Carpet Care Foam 600Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Wipes & Sprays
shelf
£
6.00
£
10.00
/litre
Add Vanish Pet Expert Carpet Care Foam 600Ml
Add
add Vanish Pet Expert Carpet Care Foam 600Ml to basket
Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Bags & Poop Scoops
shelf
£
1.65
£
0.02
/each
Add Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S
Add
add Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S to basket
Tesco 28 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 720G
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
3.15
£
4.38
/kg
Add Tesco 28 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 720G
Add
add Tesco 28 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 720G to basket
Tesco Ears & Eyes Pet Wipes 16 Wipes
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Wipes & Sprays
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.09
/each
Add Tesco Ears & Eyes Pet Wipes 16 Wipes
Add
add Tesco Ears & Eyes Pet Wipes 16 Wipes to basket
Tesco Deodourising Antibacterial Pet 20 Wipes
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Wipes & Sprays
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.10
/each
Add Tesco Deodourising Antibacterial Pet 20 Wipes
Add
add Tesco Deodourising Antibacterial Pet 20 Wipes to basket
Pedigree Medium Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 28 Sticks
Any 2 for £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
7.00
£
0.25
/each
Add Pedigree Medium Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 28 Sticks
Add
add Pedigree Medium Dog Dentastix Fresh Daily 28 Sticks to basket
Any 2 for £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Pet 90 Tablets Glucosamine & Chondroitin
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Accessories
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.03
/each
Add Tesco Pet 90 Tablets Glucosamine & Chondroitin
Add
add Tesco Pet 90 Tablets Glucosamine & Chondroitin to basket
Bakers Dental Delicious Large Chicken 270G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Dental Sticks, Dental Dog Chews & Dog Dental Treats
shelf
£
2.00
£
7.41
/kg
Add Bakers Dental Delicious Large Chicken 270G
Add
add Bakers Dental Delicious Large Chicken 270G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-24
of
37 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 13 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(11)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Pets
(38)
Dog & Puppy
(38)
Dog Shampoo, Healthcare & Accessories
(38)
Dog Bags & Poop Scoops
(1)
Dog Shampoo & Grooming
(3)
Dog Dental Care
(20)
Dog Wipes & Sprays
(3)
Dog Accessories
(11)
Filter by
BRAND
Pedigree
(13)
Tesco Pet
(11)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close