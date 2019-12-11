Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Pets
Dog & Puppy
Dog Food Pouches
Senior Dog Food Pouches
Senior Dog Food Pouches
Showing
1-4
of
4 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Senior Dog Food
Pouches
(4)
2 Brands
Filter by
Cesar
(3)
Filter by
Pedigree
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(4)
Pedigree Jelly Senior Dog Food Pouches 12 X100g
Any 2 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Food Pouches
shelf
£
4.00
£
3.34
/kg
Add Pedigree Jelly Senior Dog Food Pouches 12 X100g
Add
add Pedigree Jelly Senior Dog Food Pouches 12 X100g to basket
Any 2 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Cesar Fresh Jelly Senior Dog Food Pouches 8 X100g
Save 50p Was £3.50 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Food Pouches
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.75
/kg
Add Cesar Fresh Jelly Senior Dog Food Pouches 8 X100g
Add
add Cesar Fresh Jelly Senior Dog Food Pouches 8 X100g to basket
Save 50p Was £3.50 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Cesar Senior Dog 10+ Poultry Selection Rice 8X100g
Save £1.50 Was £4.50 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Dog Food Pouches
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.75
/kg
Add Cesar Senior Dog 10+ Poultry Selection Rice 8X100g
Add
add Cesar Senior Dog 10+ Poultry Selection Rice 8X100g to basket
Save £1.50 Was £4.50 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Cesar Multipack Wet Senior Dog Food 4 X150g
Save 75p Was £2.75 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Wet Senior Dog Food
shelf
£
2.00
£
3.34
/kg
Add Cesar Multipack Wet Senior Dog Food 4 X150g
Add
add Cesar Multipack Wet Senior Dog Food 4 X150g to basket
Save 75p Was £2.75 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-4
of
4 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Pets
(4)
Dog & Puppy
(4)
Dog Food Pouches
(4)
Senior Dog Food Pouches
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Cesar
(3)
Pedigree
(1)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close