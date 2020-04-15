Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Kids activities
Delivery Saver
Pets
Cat Food & Accessories
Natural & Advanced Nutrition Cat Food
Natural & Advanced Nutrition Cat Food
Showing
1-24
of
25 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
3 Categories
Filter by
Wet Natural Cat
Food
(9)
Filter by
Advanced Nutrition
Wet Cat Food
(2)
Filter by
Advanced Nutrition
Dry Cat Food
(14)
7 Brands
Filter by
Iams
(10)
Filter by
Purina One
(5)
Filter by
Webbox
(4)
Filter by
Hi Life
(3)
Filter by
Blink
(1)
Filter by
Freshpet
(1)
Filter by
Perfect Fit
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(25)
Iams Adult 1+ Cat Food With Fresh Chicken 800G
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
3.50
£
4.38
/kg
Add Iams Adult 1+ Cat Food With Fresh Chicken 800G
Add
add Iams Adult 1+ Cat Food With Fresh Chicken 800G to basket
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Offer
Iams Cat Food Senior With Chicken 800G
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
3.50
£
4.38
/kg
Add Iams Cat Food Senior With Chicken 800G
Add
add Iams Cat Food Senior With Chicken 800G to basket
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Offer
Iams Cat Food Senior 7+ With Fresh Chicken 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
11.00
£
5.50
/kg
Add Iams Cat Food Senior 7+ With Fresh Chicken 2Kg
Add
add Iams Cat Food Senior 7+ With Fresh Chicken 2Kg to basket
Webbox Natural Meat Selection In Gravy Cat Food 12X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Food Pouches
shelf
£
4.00
£
3.34
/kg
Add Webbox Natural Meat Selection In Gravy Cat Food 12X100g
Add
add Webbox Natural Meat Selection In Gravy Cat Food 12X100g to basket
Iams Adult 1+ Cat Food With Fresh Chicken 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
11.00
£
5.50
/kg
Add Iams Adult 1+ Cat Food With Fresh Chicken 2Kg
Add
add Iams Adult 1+ Cat Food With Fresh Chicken 2Kg to basket
Iams For Vitality Adult Cat Food Ocean Fish 800G
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
3.50
£
4.38
/kg
Add Iams For Vitality Adult Cat Food Ocean Fish 800G
Add
add Iams For Vitality Adult Cat Food Ocean Fish 800G to basket
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Offer
Webbox Natural Senior Cat Food Selection 11+ 1200G
Write a review
Rest of
Senior Cat Food
shelf
£
4.00
£
3.34
/kg
Add Webbox Natural Senior Cat Food Selection 11+ 1200G
Add
add Webbox Natural Senior Cat Food Selection 11+ 1200G to basket
Webbox Natural Mixed Selection Jelly Cat Food 12X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Food Pouches
shelf
£
4.00
£
3.34
/kg
Add Webbox Natural Mixed Selection Jelly Cat Food 12X100g
Add
add Webbox Natural Mixed Selection Jelly Cat Food 12X100g to basket
Perfect Fit Cat Complete Adult 1+ Chicken 750G
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
4.50
£
6.00
/kg
Add Perfect Fit Cat Complete Adult 1+ Chicken 750G
Add
add Perfect Fit Cat Complete Adult 1+ Chicken 750G to basket
Iams Cat Food Senior With Ocean Fish 800G
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
3.50
£
4.38
/kg
Add Iams Cat Food Senior With Ocean Fish 800G
Add
add Iams Cat Food Senior With Ocean Fish 800G to basket
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Offer
Hilife Natural The Tuna One Cat Food 8X70g
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Food Trays
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.80
/100g
Add Hilife Natural The Tuna One Cat Food 8X70g
Add
add Hilife Natural The Tuna One Cat Food 8X70g to basket
Iams Adult 1+ Cat Food With Salmon 800G
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
3.50
£
4.38
/kg
Add Iams Adult 1+ Cat Food With Salmon 800G
Add
add Iams Adult 1+ Cat Food With Salmon 800G to basket
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Offer
Purina One Wet Meat Chicken Beef 8X85g
Write a review
Rest of
Advanced Health Benefit Cat Food
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.59
/100g
Add Purina One Wet Meat Chicken Beef 8X85g
Add
add Purina One Wet Meat Chicken Beef 8X85g to basket
Purina One Ocean Fish/Lamb 8X85g
Write a review
Rest of
Advanced Health Benefit Cat Food
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.59
/100g
Add Purina One Ocean Fish/Lamb 8X85g
Add
add Purina One Ocean Fish/Lamb 8X85g to basket
Hilife Natural The Chicken One Cat Food 8X70g
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.80
/100g
Add Hilife Natural The Chicken One Cat Food 8X70g
Add
add Hilife Natural The Chicken One Cat Food 8X70g to basket
Hilife Natural The Fishy One Cat Food 8X70g
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Food Trays
shelf
£
4.50
£
0.80
/100g
Add Hilife Natural The Fishy One Cat Food 8X70g
Add
add Hilife Natural The Fishy One Cat Food 8X70g to basket
Webbox Natural Fish Selection In Jelly Cat Food 12X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Cat Food Pouches
shelf
£
4.00
£
3.34
/kg
Add Webbox Natural Fish Selection In Jelly Cat Food 12X100g
Add
add Webbox Natural Fish Selection In Jelly Cat Food 12X100g to basket
Purina One Dual Nature Dry Cat Food Chicken 2.8Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
15.50
£
5.54
/kg
Add Purina One Dual Nature Dry Cat Food Chicken 2.8Kg
Add
add Purina One Dual Nature Dry Cat Food Chicken 2.8Kg to basket
Iams For Vitality Adult 1+ Catfood Ocean Fish 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
11.00
£
5.50
/kg
Add Iams For Vitality Adult 1+ Catfood Ocean Fish 2Kg
Add
add Iams For Vitality Adult 1+ Catfood Ocean Fish 2Kg to basket
Blink Cat Food Chicken Multipack 8 X 85G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Cat Food Pouches
shelf
£
7.50
£
11.03
/kg
Add Blink Cat Food Chicken Multipack 8 X 85G
Add
add Blink Cat Food Chicken Multipack 8 X 85G to basket
Iams Cat Food Adult Light In Fat With Chicken 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
11.00
£
5.50
/kg
Add Iams Cat Food Adult Light In Fat With Chicken 2Kg
Add
add Iams Cat Food Adult Light In Fat With Chicken 2Kg to basket
Purinaone Senior 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 800G
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
5.75
£
7.19
/kg
Add Purinaone Senior 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 800G
Add
add Purinaone Senior 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 800G to basket
Iams Senior 7+ Cat Food With Ocean Fish 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
11.00
£
5.50
/kg
Add Iams Senior 7+ Cat Food With Ocean Fish 2Kg
Add
add Iams Senior 7+ Cat Food With Ocean Fish 2Kg to basket
Purinaone Senior 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 3Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
15.00
£
5.00
/kg
Add Purinaone Senior 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 3Kg
Add
add Purinaone Senior 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 3Kg to basket
Showing
1-24
of
25 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 1 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Pets
(25)
Cat Food & Accessories
(25)
Natural & Advanced Nutrition Cat Food
(25)
Wet Natural Cat Food
(9)
Advanced Nutrition Wet Cat Food
(2)
Advanced Nutrition Dry Cat Food
(14)
Filter by
BRAND
Iams
(10)
Purina One
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Kids activities
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close