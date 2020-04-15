Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Kids activities
Delivery Saver
Pets
Cat Food & Accessories
Kitten & Senior Cat Food (7+)
Senior Dry Cat Food
Senior Dry Cat Food
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
1 Category
Filter by
Senior Dry Cat
Food
(10)
4 Brands
Filter by
Iams
(4)
Filter by
Go Cat
(2)
Filter by
Purina One
(2)
Filter by
Whiskas
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
Go-Cat Crunchy & Tender Senior Chicken Cat Food 800G
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Senior Cat Food
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.75
/kg
Add Go-Cat Crunchy & Tender Senior Chicken Cat Food 800G
Add
add Go-Cat Crunchy & Tender Senior Chicken Cat Food 800G to basket
Whiskas 7+ Chicken Dry Senior Cat Food 825G
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.64
/kg
Add Whiskas 7+ Chicken Dry Senior Cat Food 825G
Add
add Whiskas 7+ Chicken Dry Senior Cat Food 825G to basket
Whiskas 7+ Chicken Senior Dry Cat Food 1.9Kg
Any 2 for £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Senior Cat Food
shelf
£
5.50
£
2.90
/kg
Add Whiskas 7+ Chicken Senior Dry Cat Food 1.9Kg
Add
add Whiskas 7+ Chicken Senior Dry Cat Food 1.9Kg to basket
Any 2 for £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Offer
Go-Cat Senior Chicken & Rice & Vegetables 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
5.40
£
2.70
/kg
Add Go-Cat Senior Chicken & Rice & Vegetables 2Kg
Add
add Go-Cat Senior Chicken & Rice & Vegetables 2Kg to basket
Iams Cat Food Senior With Chicken 800G
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
3.50
£
4.38
/kg
Add Iams Cat Food Senior With Chicken 800G
Add
add Iams Cat Food Senior With Chicken 800G to basket
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Offer
Iams Cat Food Senior 7+ With Fresh Chicken 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
11.00
£
5.50
/kg
Add Iams Cat Food Senior 7+ With Fresh Chicken 2Kg
Add
add Iams Cat Food Senior 7+ With Fresh Chicken 2Kg to basket
Iams Cat Food Senior With Ocean Fish 800G
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
3.50
£
4.38
/kg
Add Iams Cat Food Senior With Ocean Fish 800G
Add
add Iams Cat Food Senior With Ocean Fish 800G to basket
Save £1.30 Was £4.80 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 15/04/2020 until 05/05/2020
Offer
Purinaone Senior 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 800G
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
5.75
£
7.19
/kg
Add Purinaone Senior 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 800G
Add
add Purinaone Senior 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 800G to basket
Iams Senior 7+ Cat Food With Ocean Fish 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
11.00
£
5.50
/kg
Add Iams Senior 7+ Cat Food With Ocean Fish 2Kg
Add
add Iams Senior 7+ Cat Food With Ocean Fish 2Kg to basket
Purinaone Senior 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 3Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
15.00
£
5.00
/kg
Add Purinaone Senior 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 3Kg
Add
add Purinaone Senior 11+ Dry Cat Food Chicken 3Kg to basket
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Pets
(10)
Cat Food & Accessories
(10)
Kitten & Senior Cat Food (7+)
(10)
Senior Dry Cat Food
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Iams
(4)
Go Cat
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Kids activities
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close