Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Pets
Cat & Kitten
Senior Cat Food (7+ years)
Complete Dry Senior Cat Food
Complete Dry Senior Cat Food
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(7)
1 Category
Filter by
Complete Dry
Senior Cat Food
(8)
5 Brands
Filter by
Whiskas
(4)
Filter by
Felix
(1)
Filter by
Go Cat
(1)
Filter by
Perfect Fit
(1)
Filter by
Purina One
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Pouches 40X100g
Save £2.50 Was £14.00 Now £11.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
11.50
£
2.88
/kg
Add Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Pouches 40X100g
Add
add Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Pouches 40X100g to basket
Save £2.50 Was £14.00 Now £11.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Purina One Cat Senior 7+ Chicken & Whole Grains 800G
Any 2 for £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Advanced Health Benefit Cat Food
shelf
£
5.75
£
7.19
/kg
Add Purina One Cat Senior 7+ Chicken & Whole Grains 800G
Add
add Purina One Cat Senior 7+ Chicken & Whole Grains 800G to basket
Any 2 for £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Go-Cat Senior Chicken & Rice & Vegetables 2Kg
Any 2 for £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
5.40
£
2.70
/kg
Add Go-Cat Senior Chicken & Rice & Vegetables 2Kg
Add
add Go-Cat Senior Chicken & Rice & Vegetables 2Kg to basket
Any 2 for £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Perfect Fit 7+ Chicken Dry Senior Cat Food 750G
Any 2 for £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Cat Food
shelf
£
4.50
£
6.00
/kg
Add Perfect Fit 7+ Chicken Dry Senior Cat Food 750G
Add
add Perfect Fit 7+ Chicken Dry Senior Cat Food 750G to basket
Any 2 for £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Whiskas Cat Food 11+ Pouches Fish Selection 12X100g
Any 2 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Senior Cat Food
shelf
£
3.50
£
2.92
/kg
Add Whiskas Cat Food 11+ Pouches Fish Selection 12X100g
Add
add Whiskas Cat Food 11+ Pouches Fish Selection 12X100g to basket
Any 2 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Whiskas Cat Food 11+Poultry Selection Pouches 12X100g
Any 2 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Senior Cat Food
shelf
£
3.50
£
2.92
/kg
Add Whiskas Cat Food 11+Poultry Selection Pouches 12X100g
Add
add Whiskas Cat Food 11+Poultry Selection Pouches 12X100g to basket
Any 2 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Whiskas Cat Food 11+ Meat Selection Pouches 12X100g
Any 2 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Senior Cat Food
shelf
£
3.50
£
2.92
/kg
Add Whiskas Cat Food 11+ Meat Selection Pouches 12X100g
Add
add Whiskas Cat Food 11+ Meat Selection Pouches 12X100g to basket
Any 2 for £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Whiskas 7+ Chicken Dry Senior Cat Food 825G
Write a review
£
2.75
£
3.34
/kg
Add Whiskas 7+ Chicken Dry Senior Cat Food 825G
Add
add Whiskas 7+ Chicken Dry Senior Cat Food 825G to basket
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(7)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Pets
(8)
Cat & Kitten
(8)
Senior Cat Food (7+ years)
(8)
Complete Dry Senior Cat Food
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Whiskas
(4)
Felix
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close